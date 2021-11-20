Around the NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) added to injury report again, questionable vs. Bears

Published: Nov 20, 2021
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Lamar Jackson is still sick. And it's left his status for Sunday's game against the Bears in question.

One day after being a full participant in practice, the Ravens quarterback was put back on the injury report and listed as questionable with an illness. Jackson said Friday that he had been dealing with cold symptoms. They continued Saturday, as NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported that Jackson wasn't feeling well at the team's morning walk-through due to the sickness, which is not COVID related.

The former MVP will travel with the team to Chicago and continue to be monitored, per Dales and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Jackson's new game designation could ultimately prove to be precautionary, as the Ravens would be in violation of league rules if he were unable to play and wasn't listed on the final injury report.

Jackson did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of his sickness, allowing second-year backup Tyler Huntley to claim all the first-team reps. On Friday, Jackson said he was feeling "way better" than he did earlier in the week and was full-go in practice.

The next 24 hours will be critical in determining whether the superstar QB ultimately plays in Week 11. If Jackson is able to go, he won't have his top target at his disposal.

The Ravens announced later Saturday that Marquise Brown has been downgraded from questionable to out. He was limited in practice Friday after being sidelined the previous two days. The third-year wideout's 52 receptions, 719 receiving yards and six touchdown catches are all team highs.

Related Content

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) activated off IR ahead of Cowboys game

The Chiefs are getting one of their top weapons back this weekend ahead of a potential shootout. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated off injured reserve Saturday, clearing his path to play Sunday versus the Cowboys. The second-year RB has been sidelined since spraining his MCL in Week 5.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 20

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians reiterated that the "arrow's trending up" for TE ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ as well as S ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ for Monday Night Football vs. the Giants. WR Antonio Brown will be ruled out.
news

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox agrees to three-year, $22.5M extension

The Eagles' front office has kept busy of late building the team's future. Its latest investment is in the secondary. Cornerback ﻿Avonte Maddox﻿ agreed to terms with Philadelphia on a three-year contract extension worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, to start vs. Chargers

Big Ben is back. The Steelers announced Saturday that QB ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list "after passing the NFL's required" protocols. He's expected to start Sunday night versus the Chargers.
news

Broncos sign WR Tim Patrick to three-year extension worth up to $34.5 million

Denver's receiving corps includes a trio of notable names. A less-heralded target has emerged as the group's fourth and now has a significant pay raise to show for it. The Broncos are signing Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

Chris Carson's 2021 season will soon be finished. The running back is having season-ending neck surgery and will remain on injured reserve.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out vs. Eagles

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) will miss his second consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday versus the Eagles on the team's injury report. 
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) doubtful vs. Browns; Tim Boyle likely to start

Lions quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ is officially doubtful to play Sunday against the Browns. That designation sets up ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ to likely make his first NFL start.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, to miss two games

Fresh off a dominant win over the Falcons, the Cowboys won't have a go-to target for at least the next two games with WR Amari Cooper being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Rest didn't help ﻿Khalil Mack﻿'s foot injury. The star pass rusher is undergoing season-ending foot surgery and has been placed on injured reserve.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle) will again be game-time decision for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Kyler Murray will once again be a game-time decision for the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that the Cards would take it down to the wire with the MVP candidate, noting that Murray has to be able to protect himself from re-injuring his ankle to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
