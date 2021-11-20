Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) added to injury report again, questionable vs. Bears

Lamar Jackson is still sick. And it's left his status for Sunday's game against the Bears in question.

One day after being a full participant in practice, the Ravens quarterback was put back on the injury report and listed as questionable with an illness. Jackson said Friday that he had been dealing with cold symptoms. They continued Saturday, as NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported that Jackson wasn't feeling well at the team's morning walk-through due to the sickness, which is not COVID related.

The former MVP will travel with the team to Chicago and continue to be monitored, per Dales and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Jackson's new game designation could ultimately prove to be precautionary, as the Ravens would be in violation of league rules if he were unable to play and wasn't listed on the final injury report.

Jackson did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of his sickness, allowing second-year backup Tyler Huntley to claim all the first-team reps. On Friday, Jackson said he was feeling "way better" than he did earlier in the week and was full-go in practice.

The next 24 hours will be critical in determining whether the superstar QB ultimately plays in Week 11. If Jackson is able to go, he won't have his top target at his disposal.