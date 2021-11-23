2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft order: Giants, Jets holding four of top seven picks

Published: Nov 22, 2021 at 11:17 PM
by Dan Parr & Chase Goodbread

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 19-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

NOTE: Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.

Pick
1
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
0-9-1 · Strength of schedule: .558

Biggest needs: QB, CB, WR

Week 12 opponent: vs. Bears


DP: With the Texans' upset win on Sunday, every team but the Lions has at least two victories this season. Detroit hasn't made the first selection in a draft since it landed Matthew Stafford in 2009. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear there will be a QB prospect of Stafford's caliber available next year.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
2
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2-8 · .519

Biggest needs: WR, CB, OL

Week 12 opponent: vs. Falcons


CG: After performances like the Jaguars turned in Sunday against the 49ers, it's easier to point out where Jacksonville doesn't have draft needs. Offensively, quarterback and running back top that list. Defensively, Josh Allen is a cornerstone of an edge defender. Beyond that, everything is on the table.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
3
1
New York Jets
New York Jets
2-8 · .547

Biggest needs: WR, S, OL

Week 12 opponent: at Texans


CG: It's still unclear when OT Mekhi Becton will return from a Week 1 knee injury, but when he does, his effectiveness will be a close watch for Jets brass. Offensive line will be a need area regardless, but Becton's play will present a clearer picture of degree.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
4
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2-8 · .561

Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR

Week 12 opponent: vs. Jets


CG: Whether to re-sign Tyrod Taylor or draft a face-of-franchise quarterback shouldn't be considered mutually exclusive choices for the Texans. Given the scope of the rebuild necessary, there's a good argument for doing both.

Pick
5
2
New York Giants
New York Giants
3-7 · .549

Biggest needs: OL, Edge, TE

Week 12 opponent: vs. Eagles


DP: Tight end gets a turn in the third slot on the needs list this week with Evan Engram ticketed for free agency this offseason and Kyle Rudolph's contract expiring after next season.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CHICAGO BEARS


Bears' record: 3-7 (.559)

Bears' Week 12 opponent: at Lions


See Pick No. 5 for analysis of the Giants' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Bears' needs.

Pick
7
1
New York Jets
New York Jets

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Seahawks' record: 3-7 (.582)

Seahawks' Week 12 opponent: at Washington


See Pick No. 3 for analysis of the Jets' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs.

Pick
8
3
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Dolphins' record: 4-7 (.482)

Dolphins' Week 12 opponent: vs. Panthers


See Pick No. 12 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and Pick No. 14 for analysis of the Dolphins' needs.

Pick
9
2
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
4-6 · .471

Biggest needs: Edge, OL, QB

Week 12 opponent: at Jaguars


DP: Coming off being shut out at home for the first time in over 30 years and a two-game span in which they were outscored 68-3, the Falcons' offense is battered and broken. Atlanta can't go into next season with no long-term plan behind Matt Ryan again.

Pick
10
1
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
4-6 · .544

Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR

Week 12 opponent: vs. Seahawks


DP: Wide receiver replaces defensive back in the third spot on the needs list this week with no clear No. 2 emerging opposite Terry McLaurin. Curtis Samuel was signed to be that guy, but he hasn't been healthy this season. Meanwhile, DeAndre Carter, Adam Humphries and Cam Sims are pending free agents.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
11
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
5-6 · .469

Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB

Week 12 opponent: at Dolphins


DP: Cam Newton is playing well two games into his second act with the Panthers, but he's only signed for this season. Long-term, there's still no clear answer under center in Carolina after Sam Darnold's rough stint as QB1.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
12
2
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
5-6 · .504

Biggest needs: S, Edge, LB

Week 12 opponent: at Giants


DP: Now that the Eagles have locked up CB Avonte Maddox with a three-year extension, I'm tweaking the top need on the list from defensive back to safety. Starters Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod are due to reach free agency in 2022.

Pick
13
1
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
5-5 · .456

Biggest needs: QB, LB, Edge

Week 12 opponent: vs. Chargers

CG: After inking wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick to contract extensions in the past few days, and with Jerry Jeudy just midway through his rookie deal, Denver has vanquished any short-term concerns at the position.

Pick
14
1
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS


49ers' record: 5-5 (.500)

49ers' Week 12 opponent: vs. Vikings

Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, Edge


CG: The Dolphins blitz an NFL-high 40.5 percent of the time, yet generate no better than average heat on opposing quarterbacks. Their best edge defender, Emmanuel Ogbah, is a pending free agent. Miami's biggest needs remain on offense, but a pass rusher could be a high priority.


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.

Pick
15
3
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
5-5 · .500

Biggest needs: DT, OL, LB

Week 12 opponent: at Cowboys


CG: The Raiders' offensive line, retooled in the offseason, will need more of it. It's been miserably bad when it comes to run blocking. While rookie Alex Leatherwood has maintained starter status in switching from right tackle to guard, that move merely renews a right tackle need for 2022. 

Pick
16
1
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 98% of snaps entering Week 12)


Colts' record: 6-5 (.478)

Colts' Week 12 opponent: vs. Buccaneers


See Pick No. 12 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Colts' needs.

Pick
17
1
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
6-5 · .496

Biggest needs: DT, Edge, WR

Week 12 opponent: at Ravens


CG: After a 3-1 start to the season, the Browns have fallen back to a pack of 10 NFL clubs that are either at or within one game of the .500 mark. That makes for a deep middle class when it comes to draft order, and right now, the Browns' draft position can swing quite a bit from week to week.

Pick
18
6
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
5-4-1 · .475

Biggest needs: QB, OT, CB

Week 12 opponent: at Bengals


CG: Other than running back, one could point to almost any offensive position as an area the Steelers need to improve in the draft. However, WR Diontae Johnson is on his way to the most productive season of his career and is under contract through 2022. The possibility of losing JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency isn't looking like the concern it once did.

Pick
PL
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
5-5 · .514

Biggest needs: OT, QB, WR

Week 12 opponent: vs. Bills


DP: There's a lot to sort out this offseason for the Saints, the losers of three straight. Their left tackle, QB1 and top safety are headed for free agency, and their No. 1 wide receiver will have played five games over the past two seasons. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
8
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
5-5 · .553

Biggest needs: CB, Edge, TE

Week 12 opponent: at 49ers


DP: Aaron Rodgers was battling through a painful toe injury on Sunday, but he still managed to exploit the holes in the Vikings' pass defense. The Packers QB racked up 385 yards and four TD passes, albeit in a losing effort.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
6-4 · .424

Biggest needs: DL, OL, WR

Week 12 opponent: at Saints


CG: The previously listed interior offensive line need expands to the full OL this week. The Bills' play at offensive tackle hasn't exactly been stellar either, and the club has a $258 million quarterback to protect.

Pick
PL
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
6-4 · .431

Biggest needs: DB, OL, DT

Week 12 opponent: vs. Steelers


CG: Line-of-scrimmage play is a constant emphasis with the division-rival Steelers and Ravens, and the Browns have some of the most talented linemen in the game. With needs along both lines of scrimmage, the Bengals can't afford to be the kid brother the AFC North can push around.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
6-4 · .563

Biggest needs: DT, WR, Edge

Week 12 opponent: at Broncos


CG: Joey Bosa's elite pass rush skills are locked up long-term, but he might need a bookend on the opposite side when the draft arrives if the team doesn't re-sign Kyler Fackrell or Uchenna Nwosu. In a pass-first league, depth at edge rusher is of high importance.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
7-4 · .442

Biggest needs: DB, LB, OT

Week 12 opponent: vs. Titans


CG: The Patriots' best linebacker under contract for 2022 is Kyle Van Noy, who is having a strong year on a very solid defensive team. Beyond Van Noy, however, the Patriots have a cast of players to either re-sign or say goodbye to at the position.

Pick
PL
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
7-4 · .570

Biggest needs: DB, OT, Edge

Week 12 opponent: Bye


CG: Along with starting left tackle Orlando Brown entering free agency, much of the Chiefs' depth along the offensive line could be lost in the offseason as well. It's a young line in Kansas City, but it might have to get even younger.

Pick
PL
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 7-3 (.451)

Rams' Week 12 opponent: at Packers


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
7-3 · .471

Biggest needs: DT, OL, Edge

Week 12 opponent: vs. Browns


CG: The running back position is off the primary needs list for now, as we'll presume a healthy 2022 return to the lineup for J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. However, with the club populating the backfield with aging veterans on one-year deals to replace the injured RBs, it could make sense to add more depth at the position via the draft.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7-3 · .476

Biggest needs: OL, CB, RB

Week 12 opponent: at Colts


DP: The only Bucs running back under contract beyond 2021 is 2020 third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who doesn't see meaningful snaps on offense.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
7-3 · .519

Biggest needs: S, DL, G

Week 12 opponent: vs. Raiders


DP: The Cowboys just benched left guard Connor Williams, their second-round pick in 2018, in favor of 2019 third-rounder Connor McGovern, which seems like a pretty clear indication of their plans for Williams. He's in the final year of his rookie deal.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
8-3 · .473

Biggest needs: WR, Edge, TE

Week 12 opponent: vs. Rams﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿


DP: Tight end could be a need whether pending free agent Robert Tonyan is re-signed or not since he'll be coming off an ACL tear suffered in late October.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
8-3 · .482

Biggest needs: LB, TE, OL

Week 12 opponent: at Patriots


CG: There are potential free-agency holes at center and right tackle, but regardless of those outcomes, pass-protection skills should weigh heavily in draft evaluations. The Titans' offensive line has been much more effective in run blocking than pass blocking, and the gap has been exposed more since Derrick Henry's injury. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
9-2 · .491

Biggest needs: Edge, CB, DL

Week 12 opponent: Bye


DP: Arizona could be in the market for depth on the interior of the D-line with 11th-year veteran Corey Peters in the final year of his deal and future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt missing at least half the games in four of the past six seasons.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-7

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK GIANTS


Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB

Week 12 opponent: at Lions


DP: This offseason has to be all about surrounding Justin Fields with a better supporting cast than the Bears gave him this year. That means there's a ton of work to do for a team with question marks at wide receiver, left tackle and center, among other spots.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
6-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 98% of snaps entering Week 12)


Biggest needs: OT, WR, TE

Week 12 opponent: vs. Buccaneers


CG: Giving QB Carson Wentz a dynamic young wide receiver to play opposite of Michael Pittman could take this offense to a different level. T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal could be gone after the season, and the injury-prone Parris Campbell has had to miss more games than he's played since entering the league in 2019.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
7-3

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS


Biggest needs: OL, CB, LB

Week 12 opponent: at Packers


DP: While the interior offensive line could be the more pressing need this offseason, the Rams can't afford to take their eye off the future at left tackle. Andrew Whitworth continues to play at a high level, but he'll turn 40 in a few weeks and his contract expires after next season.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
5-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: CB, WR, Edge

Week 12 opponent: vs. Vikings


DP: Dee Ford is paid to be a star complement to Nick Bosa. However, a neck/back injury has kept him from performing to that standard over the past season and a half. Arden Key has made some plays in Ford's absence over the past few weeks, but Key's contract expires in March. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
3-7

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK JETS


Biggest needs: DB, OL, TE

Week 12 opponent: at Washington


DP: What makes the Seahawks' disappointing season and lack of a first-round pick next year sting even more is the fact that Jamal Adams certainly isn't performing like a player who was worth two Round 1 selections﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

