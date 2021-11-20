Eagles CB Avonte Maddox agrees to three-year, $22.5M extension

The Eagles' front office has kept busy of late building the team's future. Its latest investment is in the secondary.

Cornerback ﻿Avonte Maddox﻿ agreed to terms with Philadelphia on a three-year contract extension worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles later confirmed the deal, which runs through the 2024 season.

Maddox is a 2018 fourth-round pick who has outplayed his rookie wages. He's in the midst of his best season despite mostly coming off the bench -- he's started just two of 10 games -- having already logged career highs of 48 tackles and four for loss. His Pro Football Focus grade of 71.9 is also a personal best as it stands.