Eagles CB Avonte Maddox agrees to three-year, $22.5M extension

The Eagles' front office has kept busy of late building the team's future. Its latest investment is in the secondary.
Cornerback Avonte Maddox agreed to terms with Philadelphia on a three-year contract extension worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles later confirmed the deal, which runs through the 2024 season.
Maddox is a 2018 fourth-round pick who has outplayed his rookie wages. He's in the midst of his best season despite mostly coming off the bench -- he's started just two of 10 games -- having already logged career highs of 48 tackles and four for loss. His Pro Football Focus grade of 71.9 is also a personal best as it stands.
The extension is Philadelphia's fourth during the season and it comes just one day after the club locked up tight end Dallas Goedert. In September, the Eagles handed out new deals to offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and defensive end Josh Sweat.