NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 12: Can struggling Seahawks' and Browns' offenses be fixed?

In theory, the Seahawks' offense, under first-year coordinator Shane Waldron, is supposed to look like the Browns'. But this unit is having a bit of an identity crisis. The Seahawks are built for an outside zone run scheme, with Wilson being a huge threat on the ground, and with an offensive line that's built to move laterally. But with injuries to the backfield (SEE: Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny) and Wilson hampering the rushing attack (which is ranked 23rd in the NFL), they aren't able to run the ball effectively enough to set up the play-action game. On top of that, there's been a disconnect between the run and pass games, as the Seahawks are having Wilson drop back far too much (which is to say, letting Russ cook) with a coordinator who isn't dialing up consistent offense for his QB. It doesn't matter if you have great receivers like Metcalf or Lockett -- if the scheme isn't aiding the quarterback or juiced with enough creativity, there will be issues. And that's what we're seeing.





The result? Wilson has lost the last two games and has yet to throw a touchdown pass since returning from injury. The entire unit has failed to find any sort of rhythm or balance.





With the Seahawks' offense at odds with itself, all parties involved must take a step back and get on the same page. There's no room for error at this stage -- and even then, it might be too late in the season to really make a difference.