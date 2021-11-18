NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Re-drafting the 2021 first-round rookie quarterbacks

I'm also a believer that the Jets made the right choice in drafting Zach Wilson second overall back in April. He's incredibly talented and can make every throw in the book, yet there's no doubt this has been a humbling rookie season for him. He had too many turnover-worthy plays prior to a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 7. Trying to make too many big plays (like he did at BYU) has been costly. He needs to make the boring plays and take what the defense gives him -- much like backup Mike White had been doing prior to last week's four-pick game against Buffalo.





I mentioned a couple weeks ago that the Jets should stick with White under center, even when Wilson's knee is at full health, to allow the rookie to learn how to better prepare and make in-game adjustments. They're turning to Joe Flacco instead in Week 11, but I must say that I have been quite impressed with how Wilson has handled taking a backseat and, most important, what he's learned from watching White.





"I would say my style of play needs to get more like that," Wilson said of White's game. "It was the same thing in college. Maybe I forced things a little bit too much my freshman, sophomore year, but I found that balance my junior year. I found what risks were worth it and I was still able to still have those big explosive plays, but I took care of the ball. So, that's kind of the same thing now."





If Wilson applies what he's learned in his next on-field opportunity, we could see an entirely new Jets offense with Wilson under center.