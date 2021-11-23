Bears coach Matt Nagy: Report of post-Thanksgiving firing 'not accurate'

Matt Nagy's seat is hot enough to elicit chants calling for his job in the Chicago area. Actually terminating him, however, doesn't yet seem realistic.

Nagy addressed a Tuesday report from Patch.com that stated he was set to be fired following the Bears' Thanksgiving Day game against Detroit and was informed of his impending termination on Monday. Nagy addressed and refuted the report Tuesday.

"That is not accurate," Nagy said. "I have great communication with ownership, with (Bears chairman) George (McCaskey) and (president and CEO) Ted (Phillips) and (general manager) Ryan (Pace). I have not had any discussions."

Nagy's Bears fell in heartbreaking fashion Sunday, scoring a touchdown to take the lead over the Baltimore Ravens with 1:41 left before watching ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ lead the Ravens down the field for a game-winning score with 0:22 remaining. It was the latest failure for a Bears team that is now 3-7 and seems headed toward an offseason of change.