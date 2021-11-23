Around the NFL

Bears coach Matt Nagy: Report of post-Thanksgiving firing 'not accurate'

Published: Nov 23, 2021 at 02:27 PM
Nick Shook

Matt Nagy's seat is hot enough to elicit chants calling for his job in the Chicago area. Actually terminating him, however, doesn't yet seem realistic.

Nagy addressed a Tuesday report from Patch.com that stated he was set to be fired following the Bears' Thanksgiving Day game against Detroit and was informed of his impending termination on Monday. Nagy addressed and refuted the report Tuesday.

"That is not accurate," Nagy said. "I have great communication with ownership, with (Bears chairman) George (McCaskey) and (president and CEO) Ted (Phillips) and (general manager) Ryan (Pace). I have not had any discussions."

Nagy's Bears fell in heartbreaking fashion Sunday, scoring a touchdown to take the lead over the Baltimore Ravens with 1:41 left before watching ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ lead the Ravens down the field for a game-winning score with 0:22 remaining. It was the latest failure for a Bears team that is now 3-7 and seems headed toward an offseason of change.

Such change would likely include parting ways with Nagy, but it's premature to expect him to be fired after Thursday. It wouldn't be very productive to inform a coach he's being fired, but not until after an upcoming game. It's especially unlikely when considering the Bears have never fired a coach during the season in the franchise's 102-year history. One source characterized the report of Nagy's impending firing as "ridiculous," per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Nagy is keeping his focus on the upcoming game, his latest chance to start an improbable late-season run that might save his job.

"Again, my focus right now is on these players and on Detroit, and that's it," Nagy said. "I think that's my job as a head coach and a leader, is to do that. These players have been amazing, they've been great. So you have this quick turnaround after a tough loss like that and now here we go.

"It's the only thing that we can do is focus on the now and try to do everything we can. Thursday's going to be here quickly. We have one objective. That's to win the game."

His Bears will attempt to win the game with Andy Dalton at quarterback. Dalton replaced an injured ﻿Justin Fields﻿ on Sunday and nearly led the Bears to a low-scoring win. With Fields unable to get healthy enough to play on a short week, Dalton will get his second straight Thanksgiving start after doing so for Dallas last year.

