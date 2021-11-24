Top 10 NFL disruptors in 2021: Micah Parsons, Raiders duo stand out

Parsons has essentially locked up Defensive Rookie of the Year, with his role expanding from that of a sideline-to-sideline linebacker. He's carried his excellent pass-rushing ability over from college to the NFL at a historic rate, registering the best QB pressure rate in the NFL at 19 percent, which doubles as the highest rate for a rookie in a single season in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016, among those with a minimum of 150 pass rushes). Parsons has capitalized on his pass rushes beyond pressures, too, recording eight sacks for a sack rate of 5.1 percent. This has come especially in handy for a Cowboys team that has been without injured defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence since September. Parsons has demonstrated that it's worth sending him after the quarterback on passing downs, and opposing offenses are now being forced to account for him both as a rusher and as a defender in coverage. That's before we even discuss his performance against the run (40 run stops and nine run stuffs). Parsons is a stud -- he's proven the Cowboys were wise to spend the 12th overall pick on him, and he's ushered in a new era of quality linebacker play in Dallas.