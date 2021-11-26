Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) to miss Week 12 matchup vs. Patriots

An-already thin Titans offense has lost another key piece entering Week 12.

Mike Vrabel announced Friday that receiver A.J. Brown will miss Sunday's road matchup against the Patriots (7-4) with a chest injury. This will be Brown's second missed game of the season -- he missed Week 4 after suffering a hamstring injury the previous week.

Brown's availability had been in question ever since the talented wideout sustained multiple injuries in an upset Week 11 loss to the Texans. Brown returned from an early game hand injury before exiting for good in the third quarter with the chest injury.

The proverbial writing on the wall became even more pronounced when Brown logged consecutive DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday's estimated injury report. Another DNP on Friday officially sealed the deal.

Labeled as one of the game's brightest young talents, Brown has struggled to stay healthy since his standout rookie season. In addition to a lingering hamstring issue that has caused him to miss time on multiple occasions, Brown underwent surgery on both of his knees during the offseason.