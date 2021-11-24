Police, Vikings' mental health professionals respond to Everson Griffen 911 call at his home

Around the NFL

Published: Nov 24, 2021 at 01:57 PM
Local police said Wednesday they currently are working with Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen to get him to leave his home after responding to a 911 call made by Griffen, in which he said there was an intruder inside of his home and that he needed help.

"Shortly after 3 a.m. (CT), Griffen called 911 from the residence and said someone was inside his home and that he needed help from the police," the Minnetrista (Minn.) Public Safety Dept. said in a statement Wednesday. "Griffen also told the 911 dispatcher that he fired a weapon but nobody was injured."

Griffen recently posted a series of social media posts in which he could be seen brandishing a firearm and stating that people "were trying to pop me."

According to police, authorities were unable to locate an intruder at Griffen's residence. Police also said they are confident that Griffen is currently alone inside of his home as they work with him to resolve the situation.

"Vikings representatives and the team's mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen's home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement," the Vikings said in a statement Wednesday. "Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that he was informed of the situation regarding Griffen early Wednesday morning and that the team's only concern at the moment is Griffen's well-being.

In 2018, Griffen took a five-game leave of absence from the Vikings due to a mental-health related issue.

Griffen spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Minnesota and rejoined the Vikings this past offseason after spending the 2020 season with the Cowboys and Lions.

