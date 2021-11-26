NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 26

Ezekiel Elliott's latest injury will likely result in a few alterations to the Dallas Cowboys' offensive gameplan.
During an appearance on Good Morning Football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport detailed the ailment plaguing the star running back, noting that Elliott's workload could be lightened in an attempt to manage his availability.
"This knee injury, a bone bruise in his knee, is something that's going to linger all season unless they step in and basically take Zeke off the field," Rapoport said Friday. "It seems like it's something that he's going to play with. He's not going to be himself, he's not going to be 100% but he is going to play. That is the plan."
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy later expressed some worry regarding Elliott's health while speaking with reporters.
"I am concerned," he said, per USA Today. "He's a warrior and was fighting to get back there in every time. ... Zeke's running style is ferocious. He gives a pounding and takes some hits. We need to evaluate."
After getting hurt in Dallas' Week 11 loss to the Kansas City, Elliott said Wednesday that he "can play through" the injury despite dealing with some soreness. He went on to log nine carries for 25 yards and a touchdown, and six receptions for 24 yards in the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Raiders.
With Zeke's health again surrounded by question marks, Tony Pollard -- fresh off a sensational Week 12 effort -- figures to be in line for more touches and an increased role entering a Week 13 clash with the Saints next Thursday.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said guard Ali Marpet (oblique) will be a game-time decision after being limited in practice all week. Arians added that receiver Mike Evans, who did not practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a back injury, looks fine but a decision has yet to be made on his gameday status. Meanwhile, WR Antonio Brown (ankle) will miss his fifth game in a row.
- Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a strained IT band in his knee, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Waller exited Thursday's win early with the injury.
- Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (calf) and offensive tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) are expected to be activated off injured reserve and play Sunday against the Ravens, per coach Kevin Stefanski. Receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) is listed as questionable.
- New York Jets receiver Corey Davis (groin), linebacker C.J. Mosley (shoulder) and defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers (hip) and Foley Fatukasi (foot) are expected to play Sunday, per coach Robert Saleh. Davis and Fatukasi were DNPs Thurs. after being limited the previous day. Mosley was limited both days.
- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) will play Sunday versus the Rams despite not practicing this week.
- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with cracked ribs. Nagy did not provide an update on Fields' return timeline or the status of inebacker Roquan Smith, who exited Thursday's game against the Lions with a hamstring injury.
- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift, who left yesterday's game early with a shoulder injury, is considered day-to-day, Rapoport reported.
- The Atlanta Falcons listed running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) as questionable.
- The Tennessee Titans placed tight end Austin Fort on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday against the Giants. Running back Jordan Howard (knee) has been ruled out.
- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (foot) is questionable for Sunday. Tight end Eric Ebron (knee) is out.
- Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin will miss Week 12 with a concussion.
Roster moves
- The Washington Football Team released center Tyler Gauthier.
- The New England Patriots signed defensive lineman Niles Scott to the practice squad.
- The Tennessee Titans signed quarterback DeShone Kizer to the practice squad.