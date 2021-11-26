NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 26

Ezekiel Elliott﻿'s latest injury will likely result in a few alterations to the Dallas Cowboys' offensive gameplan.

During an appearance on Good Morning Football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport detailed the ailment plaguing the star running back, noting that Elliott's workload could be lightened in an attempt to manage his availability.

"This knee injury, a bone bruise in his knee, is something that's going to linger all season unless they step in and basically take Zeke off the field," Rapoport said Friday. "It seems like it's something that he's going to play with. He's not going to be himself, he's not going to be 100% but he is going to play. That is the plan."

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy later expressed some worry regarding Elliott's health while speaking with reporters.

"I am concerned," he said, per USA Today. "He's a warrior and was fighting to get back there in every time. ... Zeke's running style is ferocious. He gives a pounding and takes some hits. We need to evaluate."

After getting hurt in Dallas' Week 11 loss to the Kansas City, Elliott said Wednesday that he "can play through" the injury despite dealing with some soreness. He went on to log nine carries for 25 yards and a touchdown, and six receptions for 24 yards in the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Raiders.