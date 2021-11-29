Steelers place OLB T.J. Watt on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star pass rusher T.J. Watt on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

Watt's status for Sunday afternoon's Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens is unclear at this stage.

Watt returned to Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after missing the Steelers' Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers due to hip and knee injuries.