Steelers place OLB T.J. Watt on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Nov 29, 2021 at 03:50 PM
The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star pass rusher T.J. Watt on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

Watt's status for Sunday afternoon's Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens is unclear at this stage.

Watt returned to Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after missing the Steelers' Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers due to hip and knee injuries.

In nine games this season, the Defensive Player of the Year candidate has compiled 12.5 sacks and 41 tackles, including 13 for loss. If Watt can't play this week against Baltimore, or next Thursday against Minnesota, it would severely hinder the 5-5-1 Steelers' ability to turn a spiraling season around.

