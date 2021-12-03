NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 3

Around the NFL

Coming off an important Monday night victory against the Seattle Seahawks, the Washington Football Team will be without two key contributors to that win when it vies for its next victory Sunday against the host Las Vegas Raiders.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera announced Friday that safety Landon Collins (foot) and running back J.D. McKissic (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday.

Collins turned in seven tackles and a forced fumble against the Seahawks, but also came away with a foot injury. He's tallied 69 tackles in 11 starts so far this season.

McKissic, meanwhile, is also coming off an impressive Monday showing in which he tallied three total touchdowns. The versatile back has 609 scrimmage yards so far this year. McKissic's loss is likely to put a heavier load on Antonio Gibson﻿, who had a career-high 29 carries on Monday.

Deshazor Everett could be called on to fill in for Collins, while rookie Jaret Patterson could see more reps with McKissic down.

The 5-6 Washington Football Team is aiming for its fourth consecutive victory when it faces the Raiders (6-5).

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) are game-day decisions once again, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters. Neither player has played since Week 8.
  • The Atlanta Falcons ruled out defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (ankle) against the Buccaneers.
  • Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder), who was injured in the team's Week 12 loss, is likely a week away from returning to action and is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars running back ﻿James Robinson﻿ (heel/knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, while cornerback ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿ (concussion) has been ruled out.
  • The Minnesota Vikings ruled out running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) against the Lions. Cook suffered a torn labrum last week. Minnesota will also be without tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and safety Camryn Bynum (ankle).
  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is feared to have suffered a mallet finger injury that will require surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Mike Glennon will start in place of Jones. Glennon is likely to have a depleted wide receiver corps as ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ (quad) and ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ (quad/oblique) have been designated as doubtful. Defensive back ﻿Adoree' Jackson﻿ (quad) has also been ruled out.
  • New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis, who has not practiced this week due to a groin injury, is set to return to the practice field on Friday, head coach Robert Saleh said. Whether Davis plays in Week 13 depends on his work Friday and how he feels Saturday, Saleh said. Saleh added defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (knee) is unlikely to play Sunday against the visiting Eagles.
  • Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) will be questionable to play against the Jets, coach Nick Sirianni said Friday.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety ﻿Jordan Whitehead﻿ (calf) and wide receiver ﻿Jaelon Darden﻿ (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday, while guard ﻿Ali Marpet﻿ (abdomen), linebacker ﻿Devin White﻿ (quadriceps) and cornerback ﻿Jamel Dean﻿ (shoulder) are questionable.

news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians won't address futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards until suspensions over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made no decisions on the futures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards and has no plans to address the players' situations further until they return from their three-game suspensions.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jets

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is optimistic he will play through an ankle injury Sunday against the Jets, but Philadelphia is taking a more cautious approach. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is questionable for Sunday's game.
news

Saints QB Taysom Hill feared to have suffered mallet finger injury; could require surgery

Taysom Hill is set to miss some games going forward due to the mallet finger injury he suffered, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.  
news

Jalen Ramsey on playing Jaguars for first time since trade to Rams: 'It's another game, right?'

Rams standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey is playing is former team, the Jaguars, for the first time, but the franchise has undergone such an overhaul that he won't recognize most of the Jacksonville players. 
news

Daniel Jones (neck) out for Giants on Sunday; Mike Glennon to start

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was not cleared for contact and is out for Sunday vs. the Dolphins, New York head coach Joe Judge announced Friday.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Rams-Jaguars up in the air due to hip injury

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ could miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that OBJ's status for the Rams' Week 13 tilt is up in the air due to a hip injury.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won't blame knee injury for recent struggles

Following Thursday night's win over the Saints, the Cowboys now get an elongated week of rest. The 10 days before a pivotal NFC East battle with Washington could benefit running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿.
news

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron on targeting DK Metcalf: 'We've got to get the guy the ball'

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf wasn't targeted the entire first half on Monday night and finished with one catch for 13 yards on four passes.
news

Dan Quinn expected Demarcus Lawrence to 'look rusty' in return to Cowboys D: 'He did not'

Demarcus Lawrence, who has been out since Week 1 with a broken foot, played 37 snaps and compiled two tackles, two pass breakups, a QB hit, and two pressures.
news

Taysom Hill after Saints' fifth loss in a row: 'Obviously it's tough to win a game' with four INTs

At night's end, Taysom Hill's toughness and ability running the ball was reason for praise, but his four-INT outing was a dubious showing that proved paramount in the Saints losing their fifth consecutive game for the first time in the Sean Payton regime. 
news

Dak Prescott: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard's 'huge' 58-yard TD was 'much-needed' boost

Tony Pollard's 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter ignited a dormant Dallas offense, gave the Cowboys a 10-point cushion and stood as the game-winning score as the NFC East frontrunners shrugged off a two-game losing streak to defeat the Saints, 27-17. 
