NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 3

Coming off an important Monday night victory against the Seattle Seahawks, the Washington Football Team will be without two key contributors to that win when it vies for its next victory Sunday against the host Las Vegas Raiders.
Washington head coach Ron Rivera announced Friday that safety Landon Collins (foot) and running back J.D. McKissic (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday.
Collins turned in seven tackles and a forced fumble against the Seahawks, but also came away with a foot injury. He's tallied 69 tackles in 11 starts so far this season.
McKissic, meanwhile, is also coming off an impressive Monday showing in which he tallied three total touchdowns. The versatile back has 609 scrimmage yards so far this year. McKissic's loss is likely to put a heavier load on Antonio Gibson, who had a career-high 29 carries on Monday.
Deshazor Everett could be called on to fill in for Collins, while rookie Jaret Patterson could see more reps with McKissic down.
The 5-6 Washington Football Team is aiming for its fourth consecutive victory when it faces the Raiders (6-5).
Injuries/COVID-19
- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) are game-day decisions once again, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters. Neither player has played since Week 8.
- The Atlanta Falcons ruled out defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (ankle) against the Buccaneers.
- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder), who was injured in the team's Week 12 loss, is likely a week away from returning to action and is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel/knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, while cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion) has been ruled out.
- The Minnesota Vikings ruled out running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) against the Lions. Cook suffered a torn labrum last week. Minnesota will also be without tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and safety Camryn Bynum (ankle).
- New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is feared to have suffered a mallet finger injury that will require surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Mike Glennon will start in place of Jones. Glennon is likely to have a depleted wide receiver corps as Sterling Shepard (quad) and Kadarius Toney (quad/oblique) have been designated as doubtful. Defensive back Adoree' Jackson (quad) has also been ruled out.
- New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis, who has not practiced this week due to a groin injury, is set to return to the practice field on Friday, head coach Robert Saleh said. Whether Davis plays in Week 13 depends on his work Friday and how he feels Saturday, Saleh said. Saleh added defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (knee) is unlikely to play Sunday against the visiting Eagles.
- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) will be questionable to play against the Jets, coach Nick Sirianni said Friday.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (calf) and wide receiver Jaelon Darden (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday, while guard Ali Marpet (abdomen), linebacker Devin White (quadriceps) and cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder) are questionable.