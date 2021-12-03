NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 3

Coming off an important Monday night victory against the Seattle Seahawks, the Washington Football Team will be without two key contributors to that win when it vies for its next victory Sunday against the host Las Vegas Raiders.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera announced Friday that safety Landon Collins (foot) and running back J.D. McKissic (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday.

Collins turned in seven tackles and a forced fumble against the Seahawks, but also came away with a foot injury. He's tallied 69 tackles in 11 starts so far this season.

McKissic, meanwhile, is also coming off an impressive Monday showing in which he tallied three total touchdowns. The versatile back has 609 scrimmage yards so far this year. McKissic's loss is likely to put a heavier load on Antonio Gibson﻿, who had a career-high 29 carries on Monday.

Deshazor Everett could be called on to fill in for Collins, while rookie Jaret Patterson could see more reps with McKissic down.