Daniel Jones (neck) out for Giants on Sunday; Mike Glennon to start

﻿Daniel Jones﻿ will indeed miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins due to a neck strain.

Coach Joe Judge announced Friday that the quarterback has not been cleared for contact and is ruled out for Week 13.

﻿Mike Glennon﻿ will make his first start for Big Blue against the blitz-happy Dolphins.

Jones suffered the neck strain in the Giants' Week 12 win over Philadelphia. Earlier in the week, it appeared Jones would miss at least one game, but the QB was able to get in limited practice reps, keeping faint hope briefly alive he might be able to suit up.

In the end, Jones wasn't medically cleared to play.

Judge added that the Giants would continue to evaluate Jones on a week-to-week basis and, at this point, it isn't a season-ending injury.

The 31-year-old Glennon made five starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, all losses, completing 62% of his attempts for 1,072 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Glennon took over for an injured Jones in Week 5 and struggled, completing 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards with one touchdown and two INTs.