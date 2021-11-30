Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck strain) out for Week 13, Mike Glennon to start vs. Dolphins

Ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the red-hot Dolphins, the Giants are suddenly facing a noteworthy situation under center.
Quarterback Daniel Jones will not play this week after suffering a strained neck early in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Eagles, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
Pelissero added that New York expects to start veteran Mike Glennon while Jones is out; the third-year signal-caller is being labeled as week-to-week.
Jones, who did not miss any time against Philly, went 19-for-30 for 202 yards and a touchdown while avoiding a turnover for the first time since Week 7. Pelissero noted that the injury occurred on the second play from scrimmage when Jones was hit while sliding on a zone-read keeper.
Sunday's road meeting with Miami will be Glennon's first start of the 2021 season, and his first gameday reps since the Giants' Week 5 loss to Dallas. Glennon filled in for Jones after he exited with a concussion late in the first half; he went 16-of-25 for 196 yards and a TD, and tossed two interceptions.
With Jones out, Glennon now sits atop the depth chart for the time being with practice squad QB Brian Lewerke and new addition Jake Fromm behind him. Pelissero reported earlier in the day that N.Y. signed Fromm, a 2020 fifth-round pick, from the Bills practice squad.