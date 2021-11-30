Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck strain) out for Week 13, Mike Glennon to start vs. Dolphins

Ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the red-hot Dolphins, the Giants are suddenly facing a noteworthy situation under center.

Quarterback Daniel Jones will not play this week after suffering a strained neck early in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Eagles, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Pelissero added that New York expects to start veteran Mike Glennon while Jones is out; the third-year signal-caller is being labeled as week-to-week.

Jones, who did not miss any time against Philly, went 19-for-30 for 202 yards and a touchdown while avoiding a turnover for the first time since Week 7. Pelissero noted that the injury occurred on the second play from scrimmage when Jones was hit while sliding on a zone-read keeper.

Sunday's road meeting with Miami will be Glennon's first start of the 2021 season, and his first gameday reps since the Giants' Week 5 loss to Dallas. Glennon filled in for Jones after he exited with a concussion late in the first half; he went 16-of-25 for 196 yards and a TD, and tossed two interceptions.