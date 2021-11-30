Around the NFL

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck strain) out for Week 13, Mike Glennon to start vs. Dolphins

Published: Nov 30, 2021 at 06:22 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the red-hot Dolphins, the Giants are suddenly facing a noteworthy situation under center.

Quarterback Daniel Jones will not play this week after suffering a strained neck early in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Eagles, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Pelissero added that New York expects to start veteran Mike Glennon while Jones is out; the third-year signal-caller is being labeled as week-to-week.

Jones, who did not miss any time against Philly, went 19-for-30 for 202 yards and a touchdown while avoiding a turnover for the first time since Week 7. Pelissero noted that the injury occurred on the second play from scrimmage when Jones was hit while sliding on a zone-read keeper.

Sunday's road meeting with Miami will be Glennon's first start of the 2021 season, and his first gameday reps since the Giants' Week 5 loss to Dallas. Glennon filled in for Jones after he exited with a concussion late in the first half; he went 16-of-25 for 196 yards and a TD, and tossed two interceptions.

With Jones out, Glennon now sits atop the depth chart for the time being with practice squad QB Brian Lewerke and new addition Jake Fromm behind him. Pelissero reported earlier in the day that N.Y. signed Fromm, a 2020 fifth-round pick, from the Bills practice squad.

Related Content

news

Sean Payton on whether QB Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill will start vs. Cowboys: 'We'll see'

Who will start under center for the Saints on Thursday Night Football? According to Sean Payton, that answer remains unknown.
news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer on Notre Dame job opening: 'I'm not a candidate'

Urban Meyer has had an awfully rough go in his first year coaching in the NFL, but not even an opening at Notre Dame would lure him away from trying to fix all that ails the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer ended any such speculation Tuesday that he might be a candidate for the Notre Dame job
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to 'reassess' toe surgery decision next week

Aaron Rodgers doesn't plan on undergoing surgery to repair his fractured toe during the Packers' bye week this week. Rodgers said Tuesday that they're hoping to avoid a procedure at this time.
news

Mike Tomlin: 'It's put up and shut up time' for reeling Steelers

On the heels of an embarrassing loss to the division rival Cincinnati Bengals that relegated the Pittsburgh Steelers to a .500 record, coach Mike Tomlin believes the time has come for a shake-up. He's frustrated, he's determined, and changes are apparently on the way.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 30

Sunday's Panthers loss to the Dolphins might've been Donte Jackson's last game with the club. Jackson has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.
news

NFL flexes 49ers-Bengals in Week 14, Packers-Ravens in Week 15

The NFL on Tuesday announced slight schedule changes to Weeks 14 and 15 involving potential playoff teams.
news

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence expected to play vs. Saints; WR Amari Cooper TBD

The Cowboys hope to add a key playmaker on each side of the ball -- WR ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ and DE ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ -- when they play against the Saints on Thursday night.
news

Joe Judge expects Giants offense to have 'a little bit of evolution' moving forward under Freddie Kitchens

The Giants' offense didn't look markedly different against the Eagles in Week 12, with Freddie Kitchens taking over after Jason Garrett was fired. After a short week to prepare, Giants HC Joe Judge expects more changes to come as the season progresses into December.
news

Browns rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah shines in loss to Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Sure, things in Cleveland might be collapsing right now, but did you watch ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ on Sunday night? The Browns rookie took care of Lamar Jackson in their first meeting.
news

Russell Wilson on WR Metcalf's one-catch night: 'I think obviously we need to get DK the football'

Seahawks WR ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ saw nary an oblong pigskin flutter his way during the first half of Monday night's loss. The big-play receiver earned just one catch on four targets for 13 yards on a woeful night.  
news

Jonathan Allen: Washington 'can't get complacent' amid three-game win streak

After Monday night's win over the Seahawks, Washington is in playoff contention after its third consecutive win, but the team isn't becoming complacent entering their bye week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW