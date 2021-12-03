Broncos RB Javonte Williams set to get 'bulk' of workload vs. Chiefs with Melvin Gordon (hip) doubtful

It's setting up to be the ﻿Javonte Williams﻿ show for the Denver Broncos on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos listed running back Melvin Gordon as doubtful to play due to a hip injury, according to coach Vic Fangio.

Fangio didn't completely close the door on Gordon playing, but after sitting out practice all week, the starting running back is in line to miss his first game in 2021. Gordon has generated 605 rushing yards and five TDs on 135 carries, adding 22 catches for 166 yards and two additional scores.

The news thrusts Williams into a full-time role with veteran Mike Boone serving as the backup. Fangio noted Williams would "get the bulk" of the workload Sunday against Kansas City.

A second-round pick out of North Carolina, Williams has shown flashes of playmaking ability while working in a rotation with Gordon. The rookie makes quick cuts in tight space, owns vision to find the hole and provides power at the point of contact.

Williams has earned 568 rushing yards and two TDs on 117 carries, with 27 catches for 193 yards and a score.

The rookie has forced 42 missed tackles (second-most in the NFL behind Jonathan Taylor) and averaged 3.57 yards after contact per attempt, sixth-best among backs with at least 43 carries, per Pro Football Focus.