Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jets

Published: Dec 03, 2021 at 01:08 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is optimistic he will play through an ankle injury Sunday against the New York Jets, but the Philadelphia Eagles are taking a more cautious approach.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is questionable for Sunday's game.

"We still got time to make that decision. Jalen's questionable," Sirianni said. "But we still have a little less than 48 hours to let the body heal, see what's going on, even a little bit more. So it's an unknown right now."

Hurts suffered an ankle injury in the Eagles' Week 12 loss.

The second-year signal-caller said unequivocally earlier this week that he planned to play. But heretofore, the Eagles have played it more cautiously. The QB was listed as a limited participant in practice this week.

"We won't put a guy out there that isn't ready to go," Sirianni added.

One big question for the 5-7 Eagles is whether the injury might curtail Hurts' running ability if he is able to play. Hurts leads the Eagles in carries (122), rush yards (695), yards per carry (5.7) and rush TDs (8) this season.

If the young QB cannot play, backup ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ would make his first start of 2021 with the Eagles.

