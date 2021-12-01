Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 1

Published: Dec 01, 2021 at 12:17 PM
The Arizona Cardinals somehow managed to stay atop one of the NFL's more competitive divisions without their QB1-WR1 combination for the last month. Now, at least, the two are back together on the practice field.

Both quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins participated in practice Wednesday, per the Cardinals' Darren Urban. Kliff Kingsbury later shared that both players were limited.

It remains to be seen whether the two will be able to play in the team's road game at Chicago on Sunday, but their practice participation signals at least approaching availability. Murray has been battling an ankle injury, while Hopkins has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Neither has played since a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

In their absence, however, backup QB Colt McCoy led the team to two wins over three games before a Week 12 bye provided additional healing time for Murray and his top receiver. Despite missing three games, Hopkins remains the Cardinals' leader in touchdown catches with seven.

In other injury news, running back Chase Edmonds, who has been on IR since Nov. 13 with an ankle injury, and long snapper Aaron Brewer (forearm) aren't expected to return until Week 14 against the Rams, per Kingsbury. Guard ﻿Justin Pugh﻿ (calf) is a game-time decision for Week 13.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) will practice today, per coach Matt Nagy. Fields last saw the field in Week 11 when he was injured against the Ravens. Andy Dalton is still set to receive first-team reps, per NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
  • The Dallas Cowboys activated receiver Amari Cooper from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Denver Broncos held running back Melvin Gordon out of practice due to shoulder and hip injuries, per coach Vic Fangio. Safety Kareem Jackson (neck) will practice on a limited basis. Left tackle Garett Bolles﻿, who's been out with COVID-19 since Nov. 22 and hasn't played since Week 8 due to an ankle injury, is set to return tomorrow, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
  • Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said he plans on playing Sunday against the Texans after hyperextending his knee against the Bucs in Week 12.
  • Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) and offensive lineman Greg Mancz (ankle) will practice this week. Parker, who is currently on injured reserve, has missed the last four games. Mancz has been on IR since getting injured in Week 9.
  • The Minnesota Vikings designated defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) to return to practice.
  • New York Giants coach Joe Judge said he's not ruling out the possibility of quarterback Daniel Jones playing in Week 13. Jones suffered a strained neck against the Eagles in Week 12.
  • New York Jets receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) will not practice today, per coach Robert Saleh. Quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) will be full-go. The Jets activated wideout Denzel Mims from the reserve/COVID-19 list and designated offensive lineman Chuma Edoga to return to practice.
  • Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he's "hopeful" quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) will be ready to play Sunday. Hurts later told reporters that he should be ready to go. Sirianni also said running back Miles Sanders (ankle/foot) is "continuing to progress."
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers activated receiver Ray-Ray McCloud from the reserve/COVID list and placed offensive lineman Joe Haeg on the reserve/COVID list.
  • San Francisco 49ers linebacker ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ is a long-shot to play this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Greenlaw, who missed time on Sunday with a groin injury, hasn't been ruled out but won't practice today and will be monitored through the week. Greenlaw was activated off IR last week following core muscle surgery.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) is doubtful to play this Sunday against the Falcons, according to head coach Bruce Arians. Brown has not played since Week 6.

Roster news

  • The Chicago Bears signed defensive back Dee Virgin to the practice squad.
  • The Seattle Seahawks are bringing running back Adrian Peterson in for a visit, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Peterson, 36, recorded 27 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown in three games played with the Titans this season; he was released on Nov. 23.

Retirements

