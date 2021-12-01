NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 1

The Arizona Cardinals somehow managed to stay atop one of the NFL's more competitive divisions without their QB1-WR1 combination for the last month. Now, at least, the two are back together on the practice field.

Both quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins participated in practice Wednesday, per the Cardinals' Darren Urban. Kliff Kingsbury later shared that both players were limited.

It remains to be seen whether the two will be able to play in the team's road game at Chicago on Sunday, but their practice participation signals at least approaching availability. Murray has been battling an ankle injury, while Hopkins has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Neither has played since a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

In their absence, however, backup QB Colt McCoy led the team to two wins over three games before a Week 12 bye provided additional healing time for Murray and his top receiver. Despite missing three games, Hopkins remains the Cardinals' leader in touchdown catches with seven.