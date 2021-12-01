Cowboys activate WR Amari Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Amari Cooper﻿ is off the COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Dallas Cowboys officially activated the receiver from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Cooper, who is unvaccinated, missed the past two games -- both Cowboys losses -- after testing positive for COVID-19.

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was optimistic Cooper would return this week, coach Mike McCarthy threw cold water on the assumption the star wideout would be back, saying Tuesday that Cooper was "still not feeling the best." In the end, Jones ended up being right.