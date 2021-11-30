Cowboys WR Amari Cooper, DE DeMarcus Lawrence expected to play vs. Saints

The Dallas Cowboys expect to add a key playmaker on each side of the ball -- wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ and defensive end ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ -- when they play against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, confirmed that Cooper will step up his practice participation on Tuesday and will be back in the lineup after testing positive for COVID-19. Cooper missed the last two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list, against the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

"He's in all of the preparation. He'll step (practice participation) up today, and we're fully expecting him to be ready at game time," Jones said of Cooper.

Lawrence forced a fumble in the Cowboys' season opener, but sustained a broken foot in practice the following week, and hasn't played since.

"Lawrence has had a good week," Jones said. "You'll see him this week in New Orleans. My goodness, what a difference a player like that can make. Of course, he'll have to get his game going once he gets back in here."

The two-time Pro Bowler's pass-rushing prowess has been capably replaced by standout rookie ﻿Micah Parsons﻿. Lawrence's return would free up Parsons to play more of an off-the-ball role, although his impact in Lawrence's absence could compel defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to keep him more involved as a pass rusher.

Cooper and Lawrence signal the beginning of more returns from injury for the Cowboys. Defensive end Randy Gregory and defensive tackle ﻿Neville Gallimore﻿ are on the mend, as well. Gallimore has been designated for return from injured reserve following an elbow injury, while Gregory is recovering from a calf injury.

"Right behind (Lawrence) will be Gallimore, right behind him will be Gregory. I don't know that you'll see them (against the Saints) but certainly you could see them after 10 more days up in Washington," Jones said. "When I say them, I'm a little loose, but you'll see one or the other, maybe both, by Washington."