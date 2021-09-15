Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence suffers broken foot in practice, out indefinitely 

A Wednesday practice has knocked out a key Dallas defender.
Demarcus Lawrence suffered a broken foot during the session, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Lawrence is out indefinitely due to the injury.
Lawrence exited practice early, landing on the Cowboys' practice report as a limited participant with a foot injury. Further examination revealed the extent of the injury that will keep him from participating in Dallas' Week 2 game against the Chargers and beyond, as Lawrence broke the fifth-metatarsal in his foot and it will require surgery that, if all goes well, should allow him to return in November, Rapoport added.
The injury occurred on a routine pass rush, per NFL Network's Jane Slater, who reported "nothing remarkable" happened when Lawrence was injured, according to a source.
The news would be bad on its own, but is additionally disheartening for Dallas' defensive situation entering Sunday. Fellow defensive end Randy Gregory is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning the Cowboys are looking at potentially going without both of their top edge rushers against a Chargers offense led by exciting young signal-caller Justin Herbert.
Lawrence was a menace in Dallas' Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, recording two pressures, two quarterback hits and four tackles against the run (five total), per Next Gen Stats. The Cowboys will have to turn to backup Tarell Basham , a former third-round pick of the Colts who also spent a few seasons with the Jets, to replace Lawrence.