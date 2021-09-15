Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence suffers broken foot in practice, out indefinitely 

A Wednesday practice has knocked out a key Dallas defender.

﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ suffered a broken foot during the session, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Lawrence is out indefinitely due to the injury.

Lawrence exited practice early, landing on the Cowboys' practice report as a limited participant with a foot injury. Further examination revealed the extent of the injury that will keep him from participating in Dallas' Week 2 game against the Chargers and beyond, as Lawrence broke the fifth-metatarsal in his foot and it will require surgery that, if all goes well, should allow him to return in November, Rapoport added.

The injury occurred on a routine pass rush, per NFL Network's Jane Slater, who reported "nothing remarkable" happened when Lawrence was injured, according to a source.

The news would be bad on its own, but is additionally disheartening for Dallas' defensive situation entering Sunday. Fellow defensive end Randy Gregory is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning the Cowboys are looking at potentially going without both of their top edge rushers against a Chargers offense led by exciting young signal-caller ﻿Justin Herbert﻿.