Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Published: Dec 01, 2021 at 05:47 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The ageless Adrian Peterson isn't done yet.

The Seattle Seahawks have signed the 36-year-old, seven-time Pro Bowler to their practice squad, coach Pete Carroll confirmed on Wednesday.

"He plays just as aggressive and tough as he ever has, so I'm anxious to see what he adds to the club," Carroll said, per the Seahawks' John Boyle.

Seattle's offense has struggled mightily of late, and its rushing attack ranks just 25th in the NFL at 92.5 yards per game. Whether Peterson can jump-start it remains to be seen, however.

The Tennessee Titans signed Peterson after star Derrick Henry injured his foot, but released him last week after just three games. Peterson rushed for 82 yards on 27 carries for Tennessee. He needs just 98 yards with the Seahawks to reach 15,000 for his career, a mark only eclipsed by four backs in NFL history: Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore and Barry Sanders.

Carroll said he recruited Peterson when he coached at USC, according to the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta, but he instead chose Oklahoma, where he starred for three seasons.

In Seattle, he joins his seventh NFL team -- Peterson played 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who made him a first-round draft pick in 2007, followed by much shorter stints with the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, the Washington Football Team, Detroit Lions, Tennessee, and now the Seahawks. His pro resume includes the 2007 Offensive Rookie of the Year, the 2012 MVP, the 2012 Offensive Player of the Year, and four All-Pro honors.

At this point in his career, Peterson's effectiveness might be in question, but his longevity at a position that averages the NFL's shortest career is a true marvel.

