Around the NFL

Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson, sign WR Golden Tate to practice squad

Published: Nov 23, 2021 at 05:25 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

The Tennessee Titans made a bevy of roster moves on Tuesday, including the release of a future Hall of Famer and the signing of a former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The Titans waived running back Adrian Peterson and signed WR Golden Tate to the practice squad, the team announced.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that it's possible Peterson could return.

Peterson was signed by the Titans in the wake of Derrick Henry's foot injury, which required surgery and put him on the shelf for most of the regular season.

In three games with Tennessee, Peterson compiled 82 yards off 27 carries and scored one touchdown. The 36-year-old stands fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 14,902 yards upon his release from the Titans.

Tate had remained a free agent throughout the 2021 season before signing with the Titans. The veteran WR spent last season with the New York Giants, appearing in 12 games and catching 35 balls for 388 yards and two TDs. The 33-year-old joins a banged up Titans receiving corps with Julio Jones currently on injured reserve and A.J. Brown a constant figure on the team's injury report this season.

Among the 13 roster moves made by the Titans on Tuesday, RB Dontrell Hilliard being signed to the active roster from the practice squad is likely the most pertinent. The fourth-year back had 82 scrimmage yards in last Sunday's upset loss to the Houston Texans.

Cornerback Buster Skrine and linebacker John Simon were also signed to the active roster. Defensive lineman Kevin Strong﻿, RB Rodney Smith and WR Austin Mack were signed to the practice squad. WR Chris Rowland and DL Niles Scott were released from the practice squad.

On the injury front, the Titans placed CB Chris Jackson and Marcus Johnson on injured reserve while fullback Khari Blasingame returned to practice while remaining on IR.

Related Content

news

Zach Wilson to start at QB for Jets vs. Texans; Joe Flacco, Mike White placed on COVID-19 list

The Jets' wait for ﻿Zach Wilson﻿'s return from injury is over. The rookie quarterback will start against the Texans on Sunday. Joe Flacco and Mike White, meanwhile, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Broncos-Chiefs flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 13

Changes have been made to Week 13's NFL schedule. Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs has been flexed to the prime-time slot on Sunday night. The game will be broadcast at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell 'leaning toward' starting Jared Goff (oblique) at QB vs. Bears

It appears a Thanksgiving Day battle of quarterback backups has been avoided. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday he is "leaning toward" starting QB ﻿Jared Goff﻿ in the team's Thursday game against the Bears.
news

NFL Network to broadcast Raiders-Browns, Patriots-Colts on Saturday, Dec. 18

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns (4:30 p.m. ET) and the Indianapolis Colts host the New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET) live on NFL Network.
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy: Report of post-Thanksgiving firing 'not accurate'

Matt Nagy's seat is hot enough to elicit chants calling for his job in the Chicago area. Actually terminating him, however, doesn't yet seem realistic.
news

New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

The Giants parted ways with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, ending his frustrating but brief run of one-plus seasons in charge of the club's offense.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 23

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he expects three starters -- ﻿Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿, ﻿Joe Haden﻿ and T.J. Watt -- to return this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Texans cutting former Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay

The Houston Texans are cutting running back Phillip Lindsay, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan to join Blue Origin's spaceflight Dec. 9

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Michael Strahan announced Tuesday he on Blue Origin's next launch into space on Dec. 9. 
news

Jerry Jones on Amari Cooper's absence due to COVID-19: 'You cannot win anything individually'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walked a thin line Tuesday on the unvaccinated status of receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ and how it impacted his team in a 19-9 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday in which the team's offense sputtered.
news

Mike Zimmer hoping Kirk Cousins continues to be aggressive as Vikings look to stack wins

The message Mike Zimmer had for his quarterback after the Vikings emerged from a shootout victorious over the Packers? Don't worry about making mistakes, ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ -- just let it rip.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW