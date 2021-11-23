Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson, sign WR Golden Tate to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans made a bevy of roster moves on Tuesday, including the release of a future Hall of Famer and the signing of a former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The Titans waived running back Adrian Peterson and signed WR Golden Tate to the practice squad, the team announced.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that it's possible Peterson could return.

Peterson was signed by the Titans in the wake of Derrick Henry's foot injury, which required surgery and put him on the shelf for most of the regular season.

In three games with Tennessee, Peterson compiled 82 yards off 27 carries and scored one touchdown. The 36-year-old stands fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 14,902 yards upon his release from the Titans.

Tate had remained a free agent throughout the 2021 season before signing with the Titans. The veteran WR spent last season with the New York Giants, appearing in 12 games and catching 35 balls for 388 yards and two TDs. The 33-year-old joins a banged up Titans receiving corps with Julio Jones currently on injured reserve and A.J. Brown a constant figure on the team's injury report this season.

Among the 13 roster moves made by the Titans on Tuesday, RB Dontrell Hilliard being signed to the active roster from the practice squad is likely the most pertinent. The fourth-year back had 82 scrimmage yards in last Sunday's upset loss to the Houston Texans.