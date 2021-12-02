Saints RB Alvin Kamara, tackles Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk won't play vs. Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints will be without their most vaunted offensive weapon for a fourth game in a row.

Alvin Kamara will not play for the Saints on Thursday Night Football against the visiting Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported Thursday morning.

Starting tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee) will also not be able to go.

Kamara was questionable coming into Thursday due to the knee injury that's kept him sidelined the past three games. His absence will be elongated as the Saints aim to snap their four-game losing streak without him.

Kamara, who was limited in practice this week, has run for 530 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with 32 catches for 310 yards and four touchdowns, as well.