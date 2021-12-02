Around the NFL

Saints RB Alvin Kamara, tackles Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk won't play vs. Cowboys

Published: Dec 02, 2021 at 10:11 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The New Orleans Saints will be without their most vaunted offensive weapon for a fourth game in a row.

Alvin Kamara will not play for the Saints on Thursday Night Football against the visiting Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported Thursday morning.

Starting tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee) will also not be able to go.

Kamara was questionable coming into Thursday due to the knee injury that's kept him sidelined the past three games. His absence will be elongated as the Saints aim to snap their four-game losing streak without him.

Kamara, who was limited in practice this week, has run for 530 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with 32 catches for 310 yards and four touchdowns, as well.

Armstead did not practice all week, while Ramczyk sat out Tuesday and Wednesday.

Related Content

news

Cardinals 'to be smart' with DeAndre Hopkins' path back to field as Kyler Murray also nears return

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ has had a month to get his ankle right, which means he's had a lot of time to think about his injury. Both he and DeAndre Hopkins took the practice field on Wednesday. They just might return to game action together, too.
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson 'doesn't need' rest to let finger recover

Russell Wilson returned from a finger injury well ahead of schedule in a bid to save the Seahawks' season, but at 3-8, it appears about as close to lost as possible. That doesn't mean Pete Carroll is ready to send his star QB to the sideline for rest and recuperation. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson highlight Players of the Month

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor were among the NFL's Players of the Month in November.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons excited for Demarcus Lawrence's return: 'I can't wait to see what he does'

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence is expected to make his return on Thursday night against the Saints after recovering from a foot injury that held him out the past 10 games. 
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard: 'Too much respect' to trash talk Tom Brady

Episode three of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" offers a glimpse into how teams prepare for Tom Brady and the respect that's carried when playing the Bucs QB.
news

Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Seattle signed a notable veteran back to its practice squad Wednesday in hopes of jump-starting a rush attack that has been largely stuck in the mud in 2021.
news

NFL Week 13 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not excusing 'bad' performance vs. Browns: 'I looked like a rookie'

Lamar Jackson pointed the thumb on Wednesday, and didn't mince words doing it. The Ravens QB posted his worst single-game quarterback rating of the season vs. the Browns, and he isn't giving himself a pass for the performance.
news

Browns GM taking 'big-picture approach' with Baker Mayfield, expects QB to improve down stretch

In the midst of the Browns' struggles to stay afloat in a tough AFC race, GM Andrew Berry spoke Wednesday about the offense and Baker Mayfield as the team recovers during its bye.
news

Cowboys activate Amari Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list; WR questionable vs. Saints

The Cowboys is finally close to being back to full strength. Dallas announced Wednesday Amari Cooper has been activated from the COVID list.
news

Kenny Vaccaro retiring from NFL after eight seasons to launch esports organization

Longtime NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro announced his retirement on Wednesday. Vaccaro will now focus on a future in esports with his new organization, G1.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW