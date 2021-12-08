Giants prepping QB Jake Fromm to start vs. Chargers if Mike Glennon (concussion) not cleared

"When you get a guy on a short-term basis, including last week, a quick turnaround for a guy like Jake, the biggest thing you want to do is just make sure that he has a grasp on what he would have to run within the game," Judge said. "While when you go from Daniel to Mike, you want to push and stay as close to the offense as you possibly can, and you expect them to go out there and execute the game plan. For a guy who's only been here in your system for a couple days, you've got to go ahead and select more of the menu of what he can go ahead operate in and that's not always limiting based on his ability. It's just based on being new in a scheme and system.

"What's he comfortable with going out there and playing aggressively and making the right decisions within? At this point, you really want to go ahead and let him continue to improve on it. He's an intelligent guy. He's demonstrated that already. He's got very good poise out there and he has a very good presence. One of the things that's very impressive about this guy is you talk to former teammates of his like we did before he got in here, most of those Georgia guys and every single one of them lit up and said, 'We'd absolutely love to have that guy on the team. He's got a very good presence. He's a good teammate. He's got leadership qualities about him.' He had a lot of things you would hear someone say at a banquet about him. He's got a lot of intangibles. In terms of him as a player, he's shown at practice a good competitiveness and the ability to go out there and handle some different situations."