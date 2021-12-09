Top 10 NFL offseason signings of 2021: Patriots trio, Bengals defenders stand out

Patterson's emergence as an every-down weapon in Atlanta is among the most surprising developments of 2021. Just take a look at the offseason's top 101 free agents list. Patterson ranked 68th "because he's one of the best special teams players in NFL history, not because of his efficiency as an offensive weapon," as written by my colleague Gregg Rosenthal. This was certainly true -- until the Falcons signed him, and Arthur Smith found a way to unlock Patterson's potential while using him as a do-everything playmaker in Atlanta's offense. After signing a one-year deal worth $3 million, Patterson is thriving, gaining 10-plus yards on rushes outside the tackles at a rate of 17.9 percent, the eighth-best mark in the NFL (min. 50 such carries). He's tied for fifth in touchdowns on targets down the seams (four), ranks fifth in yards per target when aligned wide (10.8) and ninth in yards per rush outside the tackles (4.9). He's doing everything and doing it all quite well -- and none of us saw it coming.