Around the NFL

Trevor Lawrence: Twice-benched RB James Robinson has 'got to be on the field'

Published: Dec 09, 2021 at 10:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Jaguars, as currently constructed, are not a good football team.

It would make sense, then, for Jacksonville to play one of its better players. That wasn't the case Sunday, when running back James Robinson was benched following an early fumble (caused by Aaron Donald, who did so even more impressively than usual) and didn't see a carry again for two quarters.

With Robinson out of the mix, Jacksonville rushed for 37 yards on 17 attempts. Twelve of those yards came on quarterback runs. The Jaguars were outgained 418-197 and never had much of a chance after halftime in their 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Jacksonville's most important player, Trevor Lawrence, would like some help from his capable teammates, with Robinson being at the front of the line.

"In my eyes, obviously, I'm the one that's out, see all the pieces moving, I see the whole picture," Lawrence said of Robinson's recent benching, via ESPN. "Bottom line is James is one of our best players and he's got to be on the field and we addressed it, and I feel like we're in a good spot and the whole team, we're good. Whatever may have happened, I honestly don't even know everything that went into it.

"I'm playing the game and stuff happens on the sideline with coaching decisions. I don't really get into that, but I know and I voiced my opinion: James is one of our best players and he's got to be in the game. I think we're all on the same page, so there's no confusion there. We're going to move forward. I know James is a hell of a player, so I want him out there."

Urban Meyer didn't seem to want Robinson out there, not after he'd been picked up by Donald and stripped of possession while still being carried by the freakishly strong future Hall of Famer. Instead, Meyer was content with rolling with former Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde -- who also fumbled, but was not benched -- while apparently teaching Robinson a lesson about ball security.

Afterward, Meyer chalked Robinson's absence up to something related to injury -- except that didn't make sense, considering it was Robinson receiving carries in the final moments of garbage time. Then, Meyer deflected responsibility to his running backs coach, who he said handled the rotation, though Meyer pledged to be more involved in it going forward.

Robinson said earlier this week he essentially understands that he cannot afford to fumble the ball, something he's done in two straight games. He's also been benched for periods of time in those same two games following his fumbles.

"You bench yourself," Meyer said, again via ESPN. "If you lay the ball on the ground and you come out for a few plays, and then it's up to the position coach and whatever to put you back in whenever that's time. And that's not [just] James. That's whomever. When the ball goes on the ground, you come [out]."

That's a fine and proper stance for a coach to take, as long as the communication is clear and the reasoning for removal from the game is honest. The media covering these woeful Jaguars and their fanbase deserve the same -- oh, and so does the running back who was benched early, then re-inserted when the game no longer mattered.

Related Content

news

Mahomes on heated exchange with Bieniemy: 'Frustrated more with the game' than each other

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ has been forced to answer questions about the Chiefs' offensive struggles all season long, and this week was no different. He explained how his frustration boiled over during a sideline encounter with OC Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City's Week 13 win against the Broncos.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) trending toward playing vs. Steelers on 'Thursday Night Football'

Dalvin Cook wasn't expected to return to action until the Vikings played the Bears on Dec. 20, but after going through intense rehab in the last week and a half, he's now trending toward playing Thursday night against Pittsburgh.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has no regrets for saying 'I own you' to Bears fan

Nearly two months after yelling "I own you" in the direction of a Chicago Bears fan who reacted to his touchdown celebration with two middle fingers, Aaron Rodgers isn't backing down. If anything, he's doubling down.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard speaks shutout into existence on 'Hard Knocks'

Darius Leonard spoke a shutout into existence on the latest episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" on Wednesday night. 
news

Raiders, K Daniel Carlson agree to 4-year, $18.4M extension

Daniel Carlson agreed to a new four-year contract with the Raiders, his agent announced Wednesday night, and the extension is worth $18.4 million, which includes a $4 million signing bonus and $10.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chargers place WR Mike Williams, CB Chris Harris on reserve/COVID-19 list

After placing WR Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the Chargers added WR Mike Williams, along with CB Chris Harris, to the list Wednesday. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) returns to practice; RB Mark Ingram placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ practiced Wednesday, and barring a setback, there is a very real chance he plays Sunday against the Jets. Backfield mate Mark Ingram, however, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) listed as questionable for 'TNF' matchup vs. Steelers

Expected to return for a Week 15 date with the Bears, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook may make his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him last week sooner than expected.
news

Week 14 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Giants optimistic QB Mike Glennon (concussion) will be cleared to start; Jake Fromm will get nod if not

New York is not closing the door on the possibility of Mike Glennon (concussion) playing in Week 14.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 8

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is still sidelined by an injured toe. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is being designated to return to practice.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW