Trevor Lawrence: Twice-benched RB James Robinson has 'got to be on the field'

The Jaguars, as currently constructed, are not a good football team.

It would make sense, then, for Jacksonville to play one of its better players. That wasn't the case Sunday, when running back James Robinson was benched following an early fumble (caused by Aaron Donald, who did so even more impressively than usual) and didn't see a carry again for two quarters.

With Robinson out of the mix, Jacksonville rushed for 37 yards on 17 attempts. Twelve of those yards came on quarterback runs. The Jaguars were outgained 418-197 and never had much of a chance after halftime in their 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Jacksonville's most important player, Trevor Lawrence, would like some help from his capable teammates, with Robinson being at the front of the line.

"In my eyes, obviously, I'm the one that's out, see all the pieces moving, I see the whole picture," Lawrence said of Robinson's recent benching, via ESPN. "Bottom line is James is one of our best players and he's got to be on the field and we addressed it, and I feel like we're in a good spot and the whole team, we're good. Whatever may have happened, I honestly don't even know everything that went into it.

"I'm playing the game and stuff happens on the sideline with coaching decisions. I don't really get into that, but I know and I voiced my opinion: James is one of our best players and he's got to be in the game. I think we're all on the same page, so there's no confusion there. We're going to move forward. I know James is a hell of a player, so I want him out there."