NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 15

Hobbled Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will have limited participation in a Wednesday walkthrough, according to coach Sean McDermott.
The star quarterback is dealing with a left foot sprain as well as a mild case of turf toe. He played through the ailments in a 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, delivering an impressive second-half performance to lead a failed comeback effort. He was in a walking boot following the game, and McDermott said Monday that his status for practice would be day to day. Allen has compiled an impressive season thus far with 4,055 total yards (3,524 passing, 531 rushing), but the team has faltered with four losses in its last six games after a 4-1 start.
The Bills face the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and Allen's availability is crucial as the club tries to maintain playoff position with a 7-6 record.
"I'd love to play," Allen said, adding that he feels notably better. "I guess we'll have to reevaluate things in a couple days. As of right now, I feel pretty good."
Injuries/COVID-19
- Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins is in danger of not playing Sunday versus the Lions, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Hopkins is getting a second opinion on his leg following an MRI. Running back James Conner (ankle) is day to day.
- Atlanta Falcons linebacker Daren Bates was designated to return to practice.
- The Carolina Panthers designated quarterback Sam Darnold to return off injured reserve.
- Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow won't practice Wednesday to rest his injured pinkie, and this might be the plan for the QB the next few Wednesdays.
- The Cleveland Browns added six players to the reserve/COVID-19 list: quarterback Baker Mayfield, cornerback Troy Hill, safety John Johnson III, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and safety Nathan Meadors to their reserve/COVID-19 lists.
- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said running back Tony Pollard (foot) will be limited in Wednesday's practice.
- Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said running back D'Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson are unlikely to practice Wednesday.
- Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (illness) missed a second consecutive practice session. Tight end Jack Doyle (ankle) was limited.
- The Los Angeles Rams placed linebacker Justin Hollins, tight end Johnny Mundt, tight end Jared Pinkney on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- New York Giants coach Joe Judge said quarterback Mike Glennon will start Sunday versus the Cowboys as Daniel Jones (neck) has yet to be cleared for contact. Judge said wideout John Ross and linebacker Oshane Ximines have tested positive. Defensive end Leonard Williams is expected to participate in Wednesday's walkthrough; Williams, Jones and offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (ankle) were officially listed as limited. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), kicker Graham Gano (illness) and defensive back Adoree' Jackson (quad) did not participate.
- New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said running back Michael Carter will play Sunday versus the Dolphins. Carter, defensive end Bryce Huff and tight end Tyler Kroft were designated to return to practice.
- Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew will get reps in walkthrough today, with Hurts "trending upward." Hurts is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said defensive end Dee Ford (back) won't be activated from IR by Wednesday's deadline, which will end his season.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers designated cornerback Rashard Robinson to return to practice.
- The Tennessee Titans designated linebacker Bud Dupree to return from injured reserve.
- Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen, linebacker Milo Eifler, safety Darrick Forrest, defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, tight end Sammis Reyes and wideout Cam Sims were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi was designated to return to practice. Taylor Heinicke (knee) is still on track to play Sunday versus the Eagles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added.
Roster moves
- The Baltimore Ravens signed quarterback Josh Johnson off the Jets' practice squad, per Saleh.
- The Seattle Seahawks are signing linebacker Tanner Muse from their practice squad, Pelissero reported.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed running back Kenjon Barner to the practice squad.
- The Tennessee Titans signed defensive back Nate Brooks to the practice squad.
- The Washington Football Team signed quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and defensive tackle Tyler Clark.
League news
- The NFL and NFLPA agreed to remove the limit of two standard elevations on practice squad players for the 2021 postseason, Pelissero reported.