NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 15

The star quarterback is dealing with a left foot sprain as well as a mild case of turf toe. He played through the ailments in a 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, delivering an impressive second-half performance to lead a failed comeback effort. He was in a walking boot following the game, and McDermott said Monday that his status for practice would be day to day. Allen has compiled an impressive season thus far with 4,055 total yards (3,524 passing, 531 rushing), but the team has faltered with four losses in its last six games after a 4-1 start.