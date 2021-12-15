Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) expected to miss Sunday vs. Lions, potentially more games

Hopkins has been battling health issues for several weeks. He missed Weeks 9-11 with a hamstring injury. He came out of Arizona's loss to the Rams on Monday with a knee injury and sought a second opinion Wednesday following an MRI.

The Arizona Cardinals received bad news following the second opinion on DeAndre Hopkins' knee injury.

The star receiver is expected to sit out Sunday versus the Lions and likely additional games due to a knee sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source informed of the situation. It's unknown at this stage whether surgery is necessary.

Hopkins suffered the injury late in the Cardinals' Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Following an MRI on Tuesday, Nuk sought a second opinion on the knee injury. Unfortunately, the results were less than ideal.

Hopkins missed three games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. He garnered his first double-digit target game of the season in Week 14, catching five of 12 passes for 54 yards. The Pro Bowler's 2021 campaign still does not include a 100-yard game.

Arizona will again lean more on veteran A.J. Green, speedster Christian Kirk, and shifty ﻿Rondale Moore﻿ with Hopkins on the shelf. The expected return of running back Chase Edmonds at some point could also help aid the Cardinals' offense.