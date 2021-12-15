Dolphins sign former Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette to practice squad

﻿Damon Arnette﻿'s NFL career will have a chance for revival in Miami.

The Dolphins signed the former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback to their practice squad on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

The news was first reported by David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

The Raiders released Arnette in November after a series of off-field incidents, culminating with a viral video in which Arnette brandished a gun and threatened to kill someone. Arnette is also reportedly facing multiple lawsuits, including an alleged hit-and-run from 2020 that caused bodily harm to a woman, and another suit regarding an alleged altercation between Arnette and a valet worker at Las Vegas' Aria Hotel & Casino, in which Arnette is accused of spitting on the worker and poking him in the chest.

Arnette was at the Dolphins' Wednesday practice, according to Wolfe.