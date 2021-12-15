Around the NFL

Dolphins sign former Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette to practice squad

Published: Dec 15, 2021 at 04:28 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

﻿Damon Arnette﻿'s NFL career will have a chance for revival in Miami.

The Dolphins signed the former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback to their practice squad on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

The news was first reported by David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

The Raiders released Arnette in November after a series of off-field incidents, culminating with a viral video in which Arnette brandished a gun and threatened to kill someone. Arnette is also reportedly facing multiple lawsuits, including an alleged hit-and-run from 2020 that caused bodily harm to a woman, and another suit regarding an alleged altercation between Arnette and a valet worker at Las Vegas' Aria Hotel & Casino, in which Arnette is accused of spitting on the worker and poking him in the chest.

Arnette was at the Dolphins' Wednesday practice, according to Wolfe.

He was selected No. 19 overall in the 2020 draft and had seen little action before being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury after Week 4. He played in just 13 games over two years for the Raiders, making just seven starts. He signed a four-year contract with the Raiders for $13.4 million, with a signing bonus of $7.3 million.

Related Content

news

Former Jaguars K Josh Lambo says HC Urban Meyer kicked him before preseason practice

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker ﻿Josh Lambo﻿ has alleged in comments to the Tampa Bay Times that head coach Urban Meyer kicked him during a warm-up before a preseason practice.
news

Week 15 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) expected to miss Sunday vs. Lions, potentially more games

DeAndre Hopkins will miss more time. The Cardinals' star wideout is expected to sit out Sunday versus the Lions and likely additional games with a knee sprain, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

As reports of rising tension in Jacksonville continue to emerge, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addressed on Wednesday reports of a rift between him and head coach Urban Meyer.
news

NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. The International Home Marketing Areas program grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas has been named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday.
news

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

Arizona could be without one of its key receivers for its Week 15 matchup against Detroit Lions.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) day to day, won't practice Wednesday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't practice Wednesday and remains "day to day" after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the Week 14 loss to the Browns.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 15

Hobbled QB Josh Allen will have limited participation in a Wednesday walk-through, according to coach Sean McDermott. The Bills star is dealing with a left foot sprain as well as a mild case of turf toe.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW