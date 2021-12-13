Around the NFL

Bills HC Sean McDermott says QB Josh Allen is day to day with foot sprain

Published: Dec 13, 2021 at 04:37 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Josh Allen limped away from the Buffalo Bills' 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with his left leg in a boot.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Allen is dealing with a foot sprain and will be day-to-day going forward. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Allen is also dealing with a mild case of turf toe.

Allen played through Sunday's loss in an example of his fortitude, rushing for more than 100 yards, passing for more than 300 and tallying three total touchdowns despite his bum foot. After the game, he said he didn't believe his foot injury would be a "big deal" going forward.

That will be determined in the coming days, of course. To say the Bills, who are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture, need Allen would be an understatement. The Bills offense goes as Allen goes. In addition to his 3,524 yards and 28 touchdowns through the air, Allen is second on the team with 531 rushing yards and tied for the team-high with four rushing touchdowns.

Allen has started 51 consecutive games, dating back to his rookie season.

Looking to snap a two-game losing skid, the Bills return home to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 15.

Related Content

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'plans' for Lamar Jackson (ankle) to start vs. Packers in Week 15

John Harbaugh isn't the most communicative coach when it comes to injuries. But he was willing to offer an update on Lamar Jackson -- and Ravens fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. The star QB does not have a high-ankle sprain and is expected to start versus the Packers in Week 15.
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss 'MNF' vs. Cardinals

The Rams won't have one of their best players when they take on the Cardinals on "Monday Night Football." The team announced Monday that cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Joe Judge: Giants making strides internally that should produce success in 2022

Joe Judge's Giants are headed toward another disappointing result in 2021. But the coach expects things to next around next season. "I'm not interested in quick fixes," Judge said Monday. "I want to do this the right way."
news

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tests positive for COVID-19; all three Miami RBs on reserve/COVID-19 list

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay is joining his backfield mates on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tom Pelissero reports. Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19. Miami currently doesn't have any running backs on the active roster.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 13

Kareem Hunt's recent return from injured reserve has encountered another interruption. The RB suffered an ankle injury in Cleveland's 24-22 win over Baltimore on Sunday, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday the team does not expect Hunt to play in Saturday's game against the Raiders.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: 'You're witnessing something rare' with Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert made it look easy again in the Chargers' win over the Giants. As coach Brandon Staley reminded, that doesn't mean what the second-year QB doing is normal. "What you're witnessing is something special," Staley said.
news

Alvin Kamara carries Saints' offense in win over Jets as New Orleans snaps five-game losing streak

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ was not eased into the New Orleans offense after the dynamic running back returned from an injury-induced four-game absence.
news

George Kittle's big day spearheads overtime win over Bengals, puts 49ers in prime playoff position

The key element to the 49ers' win over the Bengals on Sunday was tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿, who caught 13 of 15 targets for 151 yards and a TD. Whenever ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ needed a big play, he looked Kittle's way.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy appreciates La'el Collins getting ejected for defending QB Dak Prescott

The Cowboys' La'el Collins was ejected for defending his quarterback in Sunday's win over Washington, and coach Mike McCarthy appreciated sticking up for QB Dak Prescott. 
news

Tom Brady notches 700th career TD pass for walk-off overtime win against Bills

The storybook career of Tom Brady added a few more must-read chapters  - and noteworthy accolades -- on Sunday in a thrilling overtime win over the Bills.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on injured foot: No 'big deal'

﻿Josh Allen﻿ and the Buffalo Bills dropped a second straight nail-biter on Sunday, but his left foot caused as much concern as his team's 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW