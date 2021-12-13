Bills HC Sean McDermott says QB Josh Allen is day to day with foot sprain

Josh Allen limped away from the Buffalo Bills' 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with his left leg in a boot.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Allen is dealing with a foot sprain and will be day-to-day going forward. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Allen is also dealing with a mild case of turf toe.

Allen played through Sunday's loss in an example of his fortitude, rushing for more than 100 yards, passing for more than 300 and tallying three total touchdowns despite his bum foot. After the game, he said he didn't believe his foot injury would be a "big deal" going forward.

That will be determined in the coming days, of course. To say the Bills, who are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture, need Allen would be an understatement. The Bills offense goes as Allen goes. In addition to his 3,524 yards and 28 touchdowns through the air, Allen is second on the team with 531 rushing yards and tied for the team-high with four rushing touchdowns.

Allen has started 51 consecutive games, dating back to his rookie season.