Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski among growing list of Browns positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns' COVID-19 issues have reached the quarterback position.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19, per a source informed of the situation.

As a vaccinated player, Mayfield would need two negative tests to be cleared for Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Mayfield is ruled out, backup Case Keenum would be in line to make his second start of the season. Nick Mullens would become the backup Saturday.

There's been no discussion, as of now, of changing the game status of Raiders-Browns, per Rapoport.