Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski among growing list of Browns positive for COVID-19

Published: Dec 15, 2021 at 09:47 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns' COVID-19 issues have reached the quarterback position.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19, per a source informed of the situation.

The team later confirmed Mayfield, as well as cornerback Troy Hill, safety John Johnson III, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and safety Nathan Meadors were placed on reserve/COVID-19 lists Wednesday.

As a vaccinated player, Mayfield would need two negative tests to be cleared for Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Mayfield is ruled out, backup Case Keenum would be in line to make his second start of the season. Nick Mullens would become the backup Saturday.

Mayfield's positive test came after the team announced coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive Wednesday. The Browns placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after positive tests, including receiver Jarvis Landry﻿, offensive guards Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes﻿, tight ends Austin Hooper and Ross Travis, WR JoJo Natson﻿, defensive end Takkarist McKinley and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills﻿.

There's been no discussion, as of now, of changing the game status of Raiders-Browns, per Rapoport.

Cleveland currently sits as the No. 8 seed in the AFC, just out of playoff position.

