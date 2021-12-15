Around the NFL

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Dec 15, 2021 at 09:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Add Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and running backs coach Ryan Cordell to the club's growing list of players and staff sidelined by COVID-19.

Stefanski, who has been vaccinated and has received a booster, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday morning and was immediately isolated, according to the team. If Stefanski does not test negative twice before Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the requirement for his return under league protocols, special teams coach Mike Priefer will serve as the Browns' acting head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call plays, per the team's statement. While isolated, Stefanski will help the team prepare virtually.

The virus' impact on the Browns' coaching staff comes on the heels of eight Browns players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, each of whom tested positive: offensive guards Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes, tight ends Austin Hooper and Ross Travis, wide receivers Jarvis Landry and JoJo Natson﻿, defensive end Takkarist McKinley﻿, and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills﻿. The team entered enhanced protocols Tuesday and conducted meetings virtually.

The Browns and Rams are among the teams most affected by a recent rash of positive COVID-19 tests. The Rams also entered enhanced protocols Tuesday and placed nine players on the COVID list, including wide receiver Odell Beckham﻿. On Monday, the NFL mandated booster shots by Dec. 27 for all Tier 1 and 2 personnel "who have previously been vaccinated and are eligible under [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines." The mandate does not include players.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski among growing list of Browns positive for COVID-19

Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. The result comes on the same morning Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski and five other players tested positive, and just one day after eight Browns players tested positive.
news

Derek Carr on Raiders' playoff hopes: 'You're telling me that we have a chance'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, in discussing his club's playoff chances after losing five of its last six games, subconsciously channeled Dumb & Dumber: "It's not going to be easy, but you're telling me that we have a chance."
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, 49ers TE George Kittle lead NFL Players of the Week 

San Francisco tight end George Kittle and Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert are among the Players of the Week for Week 14.
news

Zac Taylor still sees Bengals as a playoff team: 'I don't think anybody wants to play us, quite frankly'

Cincinnati's overtime defeat on Sunday was crushing. It marked the Bengals' fourth defeat of three points this season. Zac Taylor, however, believes his team has postseason mettle.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Toe injury is 'not going to stop me from playing'

During his weekly Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers reiterated that the fractured toe was "definitely hurting" after the contest, but the Packers QB isn't fretting.
news

Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs look to avenge Chargers loss on Thursday night: 'This is a big challenge for us'

The Kansas City Chiefs look to avenge a Week 3 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Saquon Barkley: Giants have been 'very unfortunate,' but 'it's going to change at some point'

Giants RB Saquon Barkley wants to remain in New York and also backs head coach Joe Judge doing the same.
news

NFL informs clubs 2022 salary cap projected to be $208.2 million

The salary cap will rise next year. The NFL informed clubs Tuesday that the 2022 salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million, Tom Pelissero reports. That is the maximum amount agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association in May, and it's a $25.7 million increase from the previous year.
news

Odell Beckham tests positive for COVID-19; Rams entering enhanced protocols

Another star player for the Rams is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wideout ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ tested positive for COVID, Ian Rapoport reports. Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that L.A. was entering enhanced protocols.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Chase Claypool's growth 'can't happen fast enough'

Chase Claypool had a costly mistake late in the Steelers' loss to the Vikings in Week 14. Mike Tomlin addressed the need for Claypool to address his missteps on Tuesday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 14

The Indianapolis Colts are welcoming a key member of their offensive line back into the fold ahead of a pivotal clash with the Patriots. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW