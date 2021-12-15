Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19

Add Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and running backs coach Ryan Cordell to the club's growing list of players and staff sidelined by COVID-19.
Stefanski, who has been vaccinated and has received a booster, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday morning and was immediately isolated, according to the team. If Stefanski does not test negative twice before Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the requirement for his return under league protocols, special teams coach Mike Priefer will serve as the Browns' acting head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call plays, per the team's statement. While isolated, Stefanski will help the team prepare virtually.
The virus' impact on the Browns' coaching staff comes on the heels of eight Browns players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, each of whom tested positive: offensive guards Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes, tight ends Austin Hooper and Ross Travis, wide receivers Jarvis Landry and JoJo Natson, defensive end Takkarist McKinley, and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills. The team entered enhanced protocols Tuesday and conducted meetings virtually.
The Browns and Rams are among the teams most affected by a recent rash of positive COVID-19 tests. The Rams also entered enhanced protocols Tuesday and placed nine players on the COVID list, including wide receiver Odell Beckham. On Monday, the NFL mandated booster shots by Dec. 27 for all Tier 1 and 2 personnel "who have previously been vaccinated and are eligible under [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines." The mandate does not include players.