Baker Mayfield ruled out for Week 18; Browns QB to have shoulder surgery as soon as possible

Baker Mayfield﻿'s season is over.

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Tuesday that the quarterback will not play in Week 18 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mayfield will instead undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder as soon as possible. Stefanski added he does not have a timetable on the QB's recovery.

After Monday night's loss in Pittsburgh, Mayfield admitted that he would undergo surgery on the torn left labrum that has bothered him for the bulk of the season. The QB suffered the injury in Week 2 and reinjured it in Week 6.

"I'm going to get my shoulder fixed," Mayfield said after the defeat. "I want to be able to come back next year at 100%."

At the time, Mayfield was unsure if he would play Week 18. Now we know it will be Case Keenum under center versus Cincinnati.

Stefanski added that "both sides were very involved" in the decision to end Mayfield's season a week early.