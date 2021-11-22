NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Nov. 22

A.J. Brown's latest ailment and resulting examination has produced a positive initial return.

X-rays on the Tennessee Titans WR's chest injury suffered Sunday came back negative, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Brown will undergo more tests Monday, which means he's not yet clear of any potential legitimate injury, but the negative X-rays are at least good news for now.

Brown has missed one game this season due to a hamstring injury suffered in Tennessee's Week 3 win over Indianapolis, sitting out of the Titans' Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. He's been available in every other game since then, even fighting off a bout of food poisoning he said he got from a Chipotle burrito ahead of Tennessee's Week 6 win over Buffalo.

Brown is producing at a slightly lesser rate than each of his first two professional seasons, averaging 13.4 yards per reception, but he's still tallied 46 catches for 615 yards and three scores. The first year of the Brown and ﻿Julio Jones﻿ pairing hasn't lived up to expectations, with Jones playing six games before landing on injured reserve, but the Titans have still found plenty of success. Sunday was a rare instance in which Tennessee flopped, losing to Houston in a rain-soaked affair in Nashville in which ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ threw four interceptions.