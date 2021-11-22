Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Nov. 22

Published: Nov 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A.J. Brown's latest ailment and resulting examination has produced a positive initial return.

X-rays on the Tennessee Titans WR's chest injury suffered Sunday came back negative, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Brown will undergo more tests Monday, which means he's not yet clear of any potential legitimate injury, but the negative X-rays are at least good news for now.

Brown has missed one game this season due to a hamstring injury suffered in Tennessee's Week 3 win over Indianapolis, sitting out of the Titans' Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. He's been available in every other game since then, even fighting off a bout of food poisoning he said he got from a Chipotle burrito ahead of Tennessee's Week 6 win over Buffalo.

Brown is producing at a slightly lesser rate than each of his first two professional seasons, averaging 13.4 yards per reception, but he's still tallied 46 catches for 615 yards and three scores. The first year of the Brown and ﻿Julio Jones﻿ pairing hasn't lived up to expectations, with Jones playing six games before landing on injured reserve, but the Titans have still found plenty of success. Sunday was a rare instance in which Tennessee flopped, losing to Houston in a rain-soaked affair in Nashville in which ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ threw four interceptions.

With Jones out and Tannehill struggling, the Titans can ill afford losing Brown for significant time. They'll hope his additional tests come back negative.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Houston Texans outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins suffered a PCL sprain and is out about three weeks, Rapoport reported.

Roster moves

  • The Denver Broncos agreed to terms with receiver ﻿Courtland Sutton﻿ on a four-year, $60.8 million extension through 2025 with $34.9 million guaranteed, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles signed linebacker ﻿T.J. Edwards﻿ to a one-year extension worth up to $3.2 million, including $2.15 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

