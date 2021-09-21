Broncos DE Bradley Chubb (ankle) will undergo surgery

Chubb said he's been dealing with a bone spur in his ankle and the procedure will be to "clean it up" and "scope it out."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Chubb's timetable will depend on how the surgery goes, though a surgery such as this generally takes six to eight weeks of recovery time. Chubb is likely headed to injured reserve. The initial hope was that Chubb's ankle would respond to treatment and that surgery could be avoided, but it didn't work out that way, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

The biggest obstacle for the Broncos' burgeoning star has been staying on the field.

Following a sensation 12-sack rookie season in 2018, Chubb played in only four games in 2019 due to a torn ACL. Chubb's 2020 return saw him play in 14 games, but he missed this season's opener with an ankle injury that he tweaked in his debut (which saw him tally one tackle in 19 snaps).

Making matters worse for the Broncos' defense, which has spearheaded the team's 2-0 start, is that inside linebacker Josey Jewell is already out for the season with a torn pectoral.

A procedure awaits Chubb on Wednesday and then another trip on a familiar road to recovery.