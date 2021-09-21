Around the NFL

Broncos DE Bradley Chubb (ankle) will undergo surgery

Published: Sep 21, 2021 at 06:25 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Broncos linebacker ﻿Bradley Chubb﻿'s 2021 debut lasted less than an entire game. Now, he's hoping his 2021 season will last longer than his brief showing in Week 2.

Having re-injured his ankle on Sunday against the Jaguars, Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday on his ankle and hopes to return this season, he announced through the team on Tuesday.

"I'm going to push everything I can to get back to these games and hopefully it's sooner rather than later. My mindset is just going to be attack it 100 %every day," Chubb said.

Chubb said he's been dealing with a bone spur in his ankle and the procedure will be to "clean it up" and "scope it out."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Chubb's timetable will depend on how the surgery goes, though a surgery such as this generally takes six to eight weeks of recovery time. Chubb is likely headed to injured reserve. The initial hope was that Chubb's ankle would respond to treatment and that surgery could be avoided, but it didn't work out that way, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

The biggest obstacle for the Broncos' burgeoning star has been staying on the field.

Following a sensation 12-sack rookie season in 2018, Chubb played in only four games in 2019 due to a torn ACL. Chubb's 2020 return saw him play in 14 games, but he missed this season's opener with an ankle injury that he tweaked in his debut (which saw him tally one tackle in 19 snaps).

Making matters worse for the Broncos' defense, which has spearheaded the team's 2-0 start, is that inside linebacker Josey Jewell is already out for the season with a torn pectoral.

A procedure awaits Chubb on Wednesday and then another trip on a familiar road to recovery.

"I'm gonna push everything I have to get back to these games," Chubb said. "I expect to see a whole new Bradley Chubb."

