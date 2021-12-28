Around the NFL

Colts place Carson Wentz on reserve/COVID-19 list; QB could miss Week 17

Published: Dec 28, 2021 at 01:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Colts are facing the possibility of not having their quarterback in Week 17.

Carson Wentz has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

Wentz tested positive and is unvaccinated, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Under current NFL-NFLPA protocols, he'd be isolated for 10 days. However, the NFL and NFLPA are discussing potential changes under new CDC guidance, so it's too soon to say the QB is out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders just yet.

The Raiders currently trail Indianapolis (9-6), New England (9-6) and Miami (8-7) in the wild-card race. Las Vegas also sits behind Baltimore (8-7) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7), making Sunday's game a must-win for the Raiders.

The Colts trail the Tennessee Titans (10-5) by one game in the AFC South standings, but could jump the Titans in the divisional race if they win out and Tennessee loses each of its final two games. If Tennessee wins in Week 17, they'll clinch the AFC South, even if Indianapolis also wins out.

Such a task will be difficult to accomplish without Wentz, if he's not available to play Sunday. Indianapolis lists Sam Ehlinger as Wentz's backup, and has Brett Hundley and James Morgan on its practice squad.

Wentz has had an up-and-down first season in Indianapolis, one characterized no better than in the last two weeks, a span in which the Colts won a game with Wentz completing just 5 of 12 passes in Week 15, then relying on Wentz's arm to lead them to a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas.

Thanks to Jonathan Taylor's stellar season, the Colts haven't always needed Wentz to play well to win. This would again seem to be the case against one of the league's worst run defenses in Las Vegas, though Wentz's potential absence would logically prompt the Raiders to focus primarily on stopping Taylor and the Colts' rushing attack.

Arizona took a similar approach in a game in which the Colts also did not have three of its five starting linemen, then lost tackle Eric Fisher to injury, requiring Wentz to throw the Colts to a win.

Without Wentz, the going simply would get tougher for the Colts. We'll continue to monitor his status as the week progresses.

Related Content

news

Mike Tomlin: Road 'getting narrow' for Steelers, Browns as teams prepare for pivotal Week 17 game

The Steelers are running out time. There's the fact Pittsburgh has just two games left to try to mount a last-ditch playoff run. There's also the reality these could be ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s final two weeks of his NFL career.
news

Jaguars request interviews with five coordinators for head-coaching position

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the first known team to take advantage of the early interview window provided to clubs in search of a coach, and they're moving in multiple directions.
news

NFL, NFLPA discussing potential changes to COVID-19 protocols based on new CDC guidance

New CDC guidelines are driving potential changes to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols that would cut the isolation period from 10 days to five days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Jerry Jones pleased with Dak Prescott's 'execution' in Cowboys' blowout win: 'What slump?'

Two weeks ago, Jerry Jones acknowledged that his star quarterback, ﻿Dak Prescott﻿, was indeed in a slump. On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys owner declared it over, or more accurately, denied its very existence.
news

Dan Campbell open to Jared Goff as Lions starting QB in 2022: 'I don't see why not'

Jared Goff's once uncertain future in Detroit appears close to gaining a bit more clarity following comments from head coach Dan Campbell on Tuesday.
news

Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals 'know we've got to improve a lot' before even thinking about playoffs

Arizona clinched a playoff berth despite its most recent loss, but securing a spot in the postseason hasn't been the focus. Being a successful football team matters more to coach Kliff Kingsbury.
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: Baker Mayfield will 'bounce back and I think he'll be better for it'

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his teammates have a chance to turn things around drastically in the final couple of weeks if they can win out and get some help from the Rams and Chiefs.
news

Jaylen Waddle continues record pace in Dolphins' win Monday night

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hauled in game-highs of 10 receptions and 92 yards along with the evening's only offensive touchdown to propel the Fins past the host Saints, 20-3.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Dolphins' win over Saints on Monday night

With steady work from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a whole lot from wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins were able to get a hard-fought win as Miami shut down New Orleans for a 20-3 victory on "Monday Night Football." 
news

Rams RB Darrell Henderson (MCL) headed to IR, Cam Akers could return Sunday

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that RB Darrell Henderson suffered an MCL injury and will be placed on injured reserve, but Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles in July, could be available for Sunday. 
news

Week 16 Monday inactives: Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

The official inactives for the Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW