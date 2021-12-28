The First Read, Week 17: Five decisions that most impacted 2021; will Seahawks trade Russell Wilson?

2) Big Ben's reality check: There really isn't much else to question about the future of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after what we saw in that Chiefs loss and most of this season. It's time for him to call it a career. There have been whispers about his potential retirement throughout the year. There were reports that Roethlisberger's family traveled to Kansas City over the weekend -- road trips are apparently a rare event for that bunch -- because it was Christmas and they wanted to savor everything he does for the remainder of this season. Then there was the performance he produced in that marquee game, with the Steelers fighting to stay in playoff contention. He threw for only 159 yards against Kansas City, and that was on 23 completions. But this wasn't just about the numbers. It's about how that game epitomized everything he's lost at this stage, where the best he can do is dink and dunk and pray the Steelers find enough breaks to stay competitive. That's a long way from the Big Ben we remember in his prime, the supersized signal-caller who shrugged off oncoming pass rushers and chucked dimes downfield on a routine basis. The Pittsburgh offense was built to run through Roethlisberger's impressive physical skills back then. Now it's heavily reliant on his wily experience to make things happen. It doesn't work anymore. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger is in the same place we've seen the other two quarterbacks taken in his 2004 draft class -- Eli Manning and Philip Rivers -- land with the teams that drafted them. The supporting cast around him isn't good enough, and he's lost the ability to carry them. That's not meant as a slight. It's just a reality that most players in this league will never age as well as Tom Brady has.