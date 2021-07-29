Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to terms, language on reworked deal

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are officially turning the page.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that both sides have agreed to the terms and language on Rodgers' reworked deal, creating a path for the reigning MVP to sign ahead of the 2021 season.

The finalization of the contract's details comes three days after reports emerged that Rodgers and Green Bay were in the final stages of negotiating a revised pact.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero outlined the latest regarding the deal's expected figures during an appearance on Inside Training Camp Live.

"What we know, from my understanding, is that in 2021, Rodgers is still due the same number: $22 million," Pelissero said. "Some of that is converted to a bonus which allows the Packers to free some up cap space this year. In 2022, still under contract for $25.5 million and, then the third and final year of his existing contract in 2023, now gets deleted. So, Rodgers under contract here for two more years, rather than three."

With his still-mending relationship with the organization seemingly in a good space, Rodgers enters his age-38 season in a unique position.

He expressed during a candid and lengthy Wednesday media session a desire to stay in Green Bay moving forward but also noted that his contract will not grant him the right to decide where he'll suit up in 2022.

Considering all that's happened and continues to happen around the team, it's possible that team brass could find themselves in another heated situation with Rodgers in six months, depending on how this season plays out.

For now, Green Bay has bought itself more time to keep finding ways to make the future Hall of Famer happy while maintaining its Super Bowl contender status with him at the helm.