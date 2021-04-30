Around the NFL

Cowboys select Penn State LB Micah Parsons at No. 12

Published: Apr 29, 2021 at 09:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys spent part of draft week saying farewell to ﻿Sean Lee﻿. They found his replacement Thursday night.

Dallas selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Parsons didn't play in the 2020 college football season due to a COVID-19 opt-out, but that did not dissuade the linebacker-needy Cowboys from spending their first pick on the best at his position in this class.

Dallas picked up a third-round pick before it chose Parsons, trading back with the rival Eagles from 10 to 12, where the Cowboys decided to bolster a defense that was a sieve in 2020. Parsons was a first-team All-American at Penn State in 2019 and earned Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, becoming the first sophomore to ever win the award.

He's a balanced linebacker in that he's effective against the run and pass and in getting after the passer. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah called Parsons' pro day "one of the best" he'd ever seen -- and that was after a year off from football.

Parsons will fit into Dallas' defense as an immediate starter and join existing linebackers ﻿Leighton Vander Esch﻿ and Jaylon Smith, adding talent to a group that desperately needs it. A year after moving away from need to take a top talent available, Dallas gets both with its choice of Parsons.

Related Content

news

Ravens pick Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman at No. 27

Long in need of help in the WR corps, the Ravens used the No. 27 pick on Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman. 
news

Steelers select RB Najee Harris at No. 24, giving Alabama record-tying six first-rounders

The Steelers selected Alabama running back Najee Harris with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Titans fill void at CB, select Virginia Tech standout Caleb Farley No. 22 overall

The Tennessee Titans selected cornerback Caleb Farley with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Giants select Florida WR Kadarius Toney at No. 20

The Giants selected Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Patriots select Alabama QB Mac Jones at No. 15

The Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers select Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater with No. 13 overall pick

The L.A. Chargers selected offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Bears draft QB Justin Fields at No. 11 after trading up with Giants

The Bears acquired the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the New York Giants in exchange for the No. 20 pick, a fifth-round pick (No. 164) and 2022 first-round and fourth-round selections.
news

Eagles pick Alabama WR DeVonta Smith at No. 10 after trade with Cowboys

After trading up with the rival Cowboys, the Eagles took Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, a wide receiver out of Alabama.
news

Panthers select South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn No. 8 overall

The Carolina Panthers selected cornerback Jaycee Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Dolphins select Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami DE Jaelan Phillips in first round

The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft Thursday, reuniting last year's top Dolphins pick, ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, with one of his college targets.
news

Bengals select LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase No. 5 overall

The Cincinnati Bengals reunited Joe Burrow with former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, making the receiver the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The duo was electric at LSU in 2019 during their national championship run.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW