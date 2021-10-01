Around the NFL

Jaguars WR D.J. Chark out indefinitely after fracturing ankle vs. Bengals

Published: Sep 30, 2021 at 09:08 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Jaguars' offense will be without one of its brightest stars for the foreseeable future.

Receiver D.J. Chark is out indefinitely after fracturing his ankle in the first quarter of Jacksonville's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Chark, 25, was carted off following the conclusion of the third play of the game's opening drive. He was injured after teammate James Robinson rolled on top of his leg while being tackled as the wideout attempted to set a block downfield.

With Chark out of the lineup, Trevor Lawrence will now look to generate offense with Marvin Jones, the team's leading receiver entering Week 4, second-year talent Laviska Shenault Jr. and newcomer tight end Dan Arnold.

Chark has accumulated seven receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns in three starts this season.

Related Content

news

Four things to watch for when Tom Brady, Buccaneers face off against Bill Belichick, Patriots 

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down four things to watch for as Tom Brady faces Bill Belichick for the first time in his career when the Buccaneers visit the Patriots.
news

Week 4 Thursday night inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar to perform at Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Thursday that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.
news

Von Miller on facing Ravens: Time for Broncos 'to show what we've got against a worthy opponent'

It's been a while since the Broncos were in a big game. They're in one this weekend against the Ravens and former MVP Lamar Jackson. It has Denver LB Von Miller telling his teammates "it's really like a playoff game."
news

Tom Brady on facing off against old Patriots friends: 'They know I want to kick their butt this week'

Tom Brady addressed his Sunday return to New England, a little over 24 hours after excerpts from a new book described a fractured relationship between the QB and Bill Belichick. TB12 dispelled that notion while offering his thoughts on his departure from the only team he'd ever known and how he's changed since then.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 30

Lamar Jackson's Wednesday absence now has an explanation. Ravens OC Greg Roman told reporters Thursday that is QB is dealing with a back issue and should be fine for Week 4.
news

Jalen Hurts: Miles Sanders has 'got to get his' in order for Eagles to be successful

Philadelphia's loss to Dallas on Monday night exposed a number of issues for the Eagles' offense, and none was greater than its disproportionate reliance on passing. Jalen Hurts knows Miles Sanders and the run game needs more love.
news

LeSean McCoy retiring after 12 seasons, signing one-day contract with Eagles

Shady is headed off into the sunset. ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons, signing a one-day contract to do so as a member of the Eagles, the team announced Thursday.
news

Buccaneers activate WR Antonio Brown off COVID list ahead of return to New England

Antonio Brown is back in action for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay on Thursday announced it activated the veteran receiver from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Shanahan: Lance is 49ers' backup, Garoppolo 'playing very well' through three weeks

Trey Lance is QB2. Trey Lance is QB2. Repeat it as many times as necessary to make sure it sticks. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan would likely prefer you do that instead of asking another question about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo's job security, whether directly or indirectly.
news

Melvin Gordon: Broncos 'know we can be special' after 3-0 start

Denver is 3-0 for the first time since the 2016 season. Those Broncos were on their way down the mountain. Melvin Gordon believes these Broncos are just starting to climb it.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW