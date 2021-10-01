Jaguars WR D.J. Chark out indefinitely after fracturing ankle vs. Bengals

The Jaguars' offense will be without one of its brightest stars for the foreseeable future.

Receiver D.J. Chark is out indefinitely after fracturing his ankle in the first quarter of Jacksonville's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Chark, 25, was carted off following the conclusion of the third play of the game's opening drive. He was injured after teammate James Robinson rolled on top of his leg while being tackled as the wideout attempted to set a block downfield.

With Chark out of the lineup, Trevor Lawrence will now look to generate offense with Marvin Jones, the team's leading receiver entering Week 4, second-year talent Laviska Shenault Jr. and newcomer tight end Dan Arnold.