Julio Jones (hamstring) out for Titans; A.J. Brown to play vs. Jags

The Tennessee Titans will get one of their two big-name wide receivers back for their Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that A.J. Brown would play Sunday, but Julio Jones remains out.

Both wideouts missed the Titans' Week 4 overtime loss to the New York Jets due to hamstring injuries.

Jones hasn't practiced or played since Week 3, when he participated in just 50 percent of the snaps due to the hamstring injury. The 32-year-old sat out seven games in 2020 and is already set to miss his second straight contest this season after missing the bulk of practice time this offseason.