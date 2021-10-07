Ten players who will rebound after slow starts to the 2021 NFL season

Watching Young, who has the physical profile of a top-end pass rusher, it's difficult to understand why he's gone this deep into his second pro season without logging a sack. But if we look back to his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign, when he racked up 7.5 sacks relying heavily on his speed rush, we see that he also started slowly a year ago. Sacks aside, some of Young's numbers this season (per Next Gen Stats) are actually better than or close to where they were after his first four full games of 2020 (excluding Week 3 of 2020, when he was limited by injury, and Week 4, which he missed):





First four full games of 2020 (Weeks 1, 2, 5 and 6): 9 pressures, 9.6% pressure rate, 3 hurries, 3.80 seconds time to hurry, 2 QB hits

9 pressures, 9.6% pressure rate, 3 hurries, 3.80 seconds time to hurry, 2 QB hits First four games of 2021: 12 pressures, 8.9% pressure rate, 8 hurries, 3.34 seconds time to hurry, 2 QB hits





The sacks should come eventually. Dealing with what head coach Ron Rivera called "extra attention" from opposing offenses, or the hyped expectations that came with being named the NFL's best defensive rookie, no doubt added a level of difficulty. I'd also like to see him diversify his attack a little bit. But he's got the talent to produce, and that's what I expect him to do.