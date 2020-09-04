Around the NFL

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory conditionally reinstated by NFL

Published: Sep 04, 2020 at 06:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Randy Gregory is back in the NFL.

The Cowboys defensive end has been conditionally reinstated by the league, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Gregory may report to the team on Monday, but won't be allowed to practice until Oct. 5 or play until after the team's Week 6 game, Pelissero and Slater added. Gregory will instead participate in an acclimation period "to help facilitate his return to football before being able to practice and be eligible to play in games," per the NFL.

Gregory's reporting date of Sept. 7 will include testing and he may participate in conditioning, individual workouts and meetings. He will be paid during the additional six games he misses to start the season, Pelissero added.

Gregory tweeted a statement of gratitude and determination shortly after the news broke Friday:

Gregory has been out of football since he was suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement. The suspension was Gregory's fourth, putting him out of football for over a year.

Rumblings of Gregory attempting to return via application for reinstatement from this most recent suspension have lingered since last summer. He officially applied for this successful conditional reinstatement in March.

The Cowboys have stuck with Gregory despite his inability to stay on the field because of his potential, indicating their commitment to him by extending his contract through 2020 even after it became apparent he wouldn't be available for the 2019 season.

Gregory has appeared in double-digit games in a single season just twice in the five years he's been in the NFL. The Nebraska product has recorded 41 tackles and seven sacks in 28 games played from 2015-2019.

