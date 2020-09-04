Cowboys DE Randy Gregory conditionally reinstated by NFL

Gregory has been out of football since he was suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement. The suspension was Gregory's fourth, putting him out of football for over a year.

Rumblings of Gregory attempting to return via application for reinstatement from this most recent suspension have lingered since last summer. He officially applied for this successful conditional reinstatement in March.

The Cowboys have stuck with Gregory despite his inability to stay on the field because of his potential, indicating their commitment to him by extending his contract through 2020 even after it became apparent he wouldn't be available for the 2019 season.