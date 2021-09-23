RB Index, Week 3: How Derrick Henry -- the Titans' scariest weapon -- just got scarier

As incredible as the back-to-back rushing champion is as a downhill runner, his pass-catching ability has been almost completely untapped in the NFL (career average of 15.2 catches per season entering 2021). Henry showed us at Alabama that he could be a reliable receiving option despite not being utilized much in that area. He finished with 17 receptions for 285 yards and three touchdowns in his three-year career at Bama. I remember watching Henry at his pro day when he lined up for receiver drills. He was exceptional and didn't drop a pass. However, if coaches don't see a player perform consistently in one aspect of the game on his college film, they often assume the player can't get the job done in that area. I can't help but think that's a main reason Henry hasn't been used much as a pass-catcher in the pros. But he's clearly up to the task.