Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) likely to miss multiple weeks, might land on IR

Published: Sep 20, 2021 at 05:19 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Houston Texans have looked like a different team than advertised with Tyrod Taylor on the field this season. They'll now be without him for a while.

The veteran quarterback will likely miss multiple weeks of action because of his hamstring injury and could land on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

It's another considerable blow to a QB depth chart that includes indefinitely inactive Deshaun Watson﻿. The Texans have just four days to regroup for Thursday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Taylor's absence thrusts 2021 third-round pick Davis Mills into the starting lineup for the immediate future. It's unfamiliar territory for the Stanford product, who started just 11 times over four years of college ball. His introduction to the pro game wasn't a welcome one either.

Mills relieved Taylor during halftime of Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Browns when the game was tied at 14. His first two drives resulted in a three-and-out and an interception. The 22-year-old QB would settle in, converting a pair of third downs through the air and another by drawing a pass interference call before hitting Brandin Cooks for a 2-yard touchdown. But after the Browns pulled ahead by 10 late in the fourth, Houston went three-and-out and missed a field goal on its subsequent possessions in falling to 1-1 on the season.

The rookie finished 8 of 18 for 102 yards with the TD and INT. It was, understandably, in stark contrast with the level Taylor had performed at over the previous six quarters. The 2015 Pro Bowler has completed 70.5% of his throws this year for 416 yards and three touchdowns without a pick, while also running for 55 yards and a score. The 6-foot-4 Mills won't offer such mobility (nor does scout-team option Jeff Driskel﻿) and has dealt with durability issues of his own in the past, but he's regarded as a polished passer who's upside excited the Texans brass enough to claim him with its first selection this past April.

His audition for the long-term job, which could extend to upcoming games against the Bills and Patriots, has now come earlier than anyone anticipated.

