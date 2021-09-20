Around the NFL

Texans HC David Culley: QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) day-to-day, Deshaun Watson will remain inactive

Published: Sep 20, 2021 at 11:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Despite Tyrod Taylor suffering a hamstring injury that could knock him out of Thursday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Houston Texans will not turn to Deshaun Watson﻿.

Coach David Culley confirmed Monday morning that Watson would remain inactive, as he has through the first two weeks of the season.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits filed in March and April alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. The NFL is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.

After an impressive start to his season, Taylor pulled up lame on a touchdown run in the second quarter. Rookie Davis Mills took over in the second half of Houston's 31-21 loss to Cleveland.

Culley didn't rule out Taylor for Thursday's bout, saying if the veteran QB "is ready to go, he'll play." The coach added Taylor is considered day-to-day.

"Obviously, when he went down, it was a blow to us," Culley said. "Went in at half, we looked him over, he says, 'I'm alright.' But I looked at him in his eyes, and it was just his competitiveness saying, 'I'm OK," but I kind of knew he wasn't OK. As soon as I realized, I told him we're going with Davis. I says, 'This is for the long haul, this is not for the short-haul.'…"

Even with optimism from the coach, Taylor isn't expected to suit up on the short week.

Mills, a third-round pick out of Stanford, is in line for the start. The rookie completed 8 of 18 passes for 102 yards with a TD toss and an INT in Sunday's loss. Facing a menacing Panthers defense that has destroyed QBs through the first two weeks, it's a tall task for the rookie on a short week.

Jeff Driskel is on the Texans practice squad and will likely be the backup, assuming Taylor can't play. Culley noted that if Mills were hurt in Sunday's game, the Texans would have turned to the Wild Cat run by Mark Ingram.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 20

Browns WR Jarvis Landry is dealing with an MCL sprain while teams around the NFL are awaiting word on the severity of injuries sustained to their starting QBs. Check out the latest news as Week 2 comes to an end.
news

X-rays on Tua Tagovailoa's ribs negative, Dolphins QB's status for Week 3 TBD

Early indications on Tua Tagovailoa's rib injury suggest the QB may be able to play in Week 3 after exiting Sunday's contest against the Bills early.
news

Andy Dalton avoids ACL tear; Matt Nagy clarifies Dalton is Bears' starting QB when healthy

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton dodged a significant knee injury. Initial exams on Dalton showed no ACL tear and no damage to the MCL. Matt Nagy initially avoiding assuring that Dalton would remain the starting QB when healthy.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz undergoing tests on injured ankles following loss to Rams

The injury bug has once again caught up to Carson Wentz. The Colts QB is now undergoing an evaluation to determine the severity of sprains he sustained in both of his ankles.
news

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer thought Greg Joseph's missed game-winning FG 'should be an easy one' 

A 37-yard FG to win it seemed like an achievable goal for kicker Greg Joseph. The ensuing miss is one Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he didn't see coming.
news

Jon Gruden on WR Henry Ruggs III's 61-yard TD: 'Not many guys can run that fast and track that ball'

Jumping out to a 2-0 start, the Raiders are already looking like a different team compared to last season. Henry Ruggs' budding connection with Derek Carr is one glaring reason behind the transformation.
news

Bill Belichick on whether Tom Brady could play until 50: 'If anybody can do it, it's him'

The subject of Tom Brady playing until he's 50 years old has gotten more pop in recent weeks. Even Bill Belichick has weighed in on the possibility.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy explains clock management before game-winning field goal

With the score tied at 17, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy let the clock tick down before kicker Greg Zuerlein's 56-yard field goal attempt. Fortunately for Dallas, the game-winning kick was good. 
news

Patrick Mahomes on 'dumb' pick, his first in September: 'One of the worst INTs' I've ever had

Prior to Sunday night's 36-35 defeat in Baltimore, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 11-0 with 35 passing TDs and no interceptions in the month of September.
news

Lamar Jackson on game-sealing fourth-down run: I had to 'get this first down no matter what'

Facing a fourth-and-1 from their 43-yard line with 1:05 left to play, the Baltimore Ravens sealed a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs as head coach John Harbaugh elected to go for it.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 2 action. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW