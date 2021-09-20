Texans HC David Culley: QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) day-to-day, Deshaun Watson will remain inactive

Despite Tyrod Taylor suffering a hamstring injury that could knock him out of Thursday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Houston Texans will not turn to Deshaun Watson﻿.

Coach David Culley confirmed Monday morning that Watson would remain inactive, as he has through the first two weeks of the season.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits filed in March and April alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. The NFL is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.

After an impressive start to his season, Taylor pulled up lame on a touchdown run in the second quarter. Rookie Davis Mills took over in the second half of Houston's 31-21 loss to Cleveland.

Culley didn't rule out Taylor for Thursday's bout, saying if the veteran QB "is ready to go, he'll play." The coach added Taylor is considered day-to-day.

"Obviously, when he went down, it was a blow to us," Culley said. "Went in at half, we looked him over, he says, 'I'm alright.' But I looked at him in his eyes, and it was just his competitiveness saying, 'I'm OK," but I kind of knew he wasn't OK. As soon as I realized, I told him we're going with Davis. I says, 'This is for the long haul, this is not for the short-haul.'…"

Even with optimism from the coach, Taylor isn't expected to suit up on the short week.

Mills, a third-round pick out of Stanford, is in line for the start. The rookie completed 8 of 18 passes for 102 yards with a TD toss and an INT in Sunday's loss. Facing a menacing Panthers defense that has destroyed QBs through the first two weeks, it's a tall task for the rookie on a short week.