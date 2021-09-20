Vikings HC Mike Zimmer thought Greg Joseph's missed game-winning FG 'should be an easy one' 

Much like Minnesota Vikings radio announcers, Mike Zimmer thought Greg Joseph's 37-yard game-winning field-goal attempt was a formality for a big road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

"I felt good about that kick," Zimmer said, via the Minnesota Star Tribune. "I know he missed the extra point earlier, but it's kind of like that. He's been kicking good, we're indoors, it's a perfect surface. I'm thinking, 'This should be an easy one here.' "

That easy kick sailed wide right, and the Vikings suffered their second last-second loss of the 2021 campaign, losing 34-33 in Arizona.

"We're probably two plays away from being 2-0," Zimmer said. "We'll just keep grinding, keep fighting, and we'll just keep going from there."

After making all three extra points and his only field-goal attempt in Week 1, Joseph botched the field goal and one PAT in Sunday's loss.

The loss is a bitter pill to swallow after the Vikings battled back on the road to set up the game-winning chance. Facing an MVP candidate in ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ playing out of his mind and a defense with a dominant D-line, Minnesota played well. ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ (131 yards) grinded out yards, ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ found open targets (244 yards, 3 TDs) and didn't make any crucial errors. The defense earned a pick-six, and the pass rush came to life late to smother Murray and give Minnesota a chance.

"I think today was encouraging, honestly, about the heart that we played with today, and the fight that we played with today," Zimmer said, per Sports Illustrated. "If we play like that, we'll win a lot of games. They may all come down to like this, like the last two have. As long as we do that, we keep fighting and keep trying to get better, and keep working together, sticking together as a football team, then I think we've got a chance."