RB Index, Week 2: Three running backs poised to bounce back

Sunday vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)





The Steelers had the worst run game in the league last season, and though we didn't see much change in Week 1, there's still plenty of reason to believe Harris will get the rushing attack headed in the right direction. The rookie was on the field for 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps -- the only RB to accomplish this in Week 1 -- and rushed for 45 yards on 16 carries in his debut against Buffalo's stout defense.





"It was a good learning experience for us to play against a really good team and finish the way we did," Harris said after Pittsburgh's 23-16 win. "There's a lot of stuff we've got to work on. Me personally, there's a lot of things I can work on. But it's always good to come out with a win."





It's quite reasonable to expect better production from the first-round pick in Week 2, with the Steelers playing host to a Raiders team that just gave up a league-worst 189 rushing yards to a depleted Ravens backfield. The time is now for Pittsburgh to get the rushing attack back on track.