Seven players who need to be more involved after Week 1 of NFL season

Mike McCarthy is a pass-first coach by nature, and attempting to keep up with Tom Brady in the opener obviously necessitated throwing the ball -- per offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott did check out of 12 called runs against Tampa's tough ground defense, after all. It surely further hurt Elliott's final numbers (13 touches -- 11 carries and two catches) that guard Zack Martin was out. While acknowledging those factors, I wanted to put Elliott here to emphasize how important it is that Dallas not waste the slimmed-down star this season. When he did have the ball, Elliott looked like a completely different back than he did at this time in 2020, in terms of quickness, and everyone will be better off if he gets more chances to "rock and roll," as Moore put it. Pollard -- whom I've long been high on -- did better in scrimmage yards (43 on seven touches) than Elliott (39 on 13), but he also should be playing a bigger role.