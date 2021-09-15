Week 2 NFL underdogs: Zach Wilson, Packers' mindset, Titans' offense on radar

I worry about rookie passers who spend autumn-into-winter tossed around like Raggedy Ann. I don't fret over Wilson's skill set, though, not after seeing him rise to his feet after a string of brutal hits to display the accuracy and outside-the-pocket flair that wooed Jets brass last April. The path grows more dangerous with Bill Belichick's Patriots up next, but this latest chapter in Gang Green lore feels unlike previous horrors. There's genuine hope for tomorrow because of Wilson's innate gifts, rich enough to evoke this from Tony Romo: "It's rare for me to say someone has the ability to get in the stratosphere of a (Patrick) Mahomes, but I think this kid actually has that ability."